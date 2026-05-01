US President Donald Trump wants to increase tariffs on cars and trucks from the EU to 25%. Archivbild: Jose Luis Magana/AP/dpa

The EU and the US reached a framework agreement on tariffs last summer. But now US President Trump is causing a new dispute.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's new bombshell in the trade dispute with Brussels: the US President wants to increase tariffs on cars and trucks from the EU to 25 percent.

"Since the European Union is not honoring our trade agreement, next week I will increase tariffs on cars and trucks imported into the United States from the European Union," Trump wrote on his online service Truth Social on Friday. "The tariff will be raised to 25 percent."

Relations between the USA and European countries have recently been tense. Show more

The tariff dispute between the USA and the EU had remained calm for a long time, but shortly before the weekend, US President Donald Trump escalated the situation: He announced on Truth Social that he would increase the tariff on car and truck imports from the European Union to the USA to 25 percent. The new rate is to apply from next week.

President Trump on TruthSocial: I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The… pic.twitter.com/4z6m0VKMal — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 1, 2026

"They have not honored the agreement we made," Trump told journalists, explaining his decision. What does this mean? An overview:

What kind of trade agreement is this actually?

In mid-August 2025, Trump and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed on a 15 percent tariff cap on most EU goods imported into the USA in a framework agreement. The rate should also apply to European cars and car parts. In return, the EU undertook to remove tariffs on US industrial goods and to facilitate market access for US agricultural products such as pork and dairy products.

However, further tariff threats from Trump in the Greenland conflict and uncertainty following a court ruling that declared many US tariffs illegal slowed down the implementation of the tariff deal. The European Parliament announced in March that it wanted to attach strict conditions to the further implementation of the agreement with the USA. The majority of MEPs were in favor of this. The member states still have to approve the corresponding regulations for implementation.

The agreement was preceded by a months-long dispute in which both sides of the Atlantic threatened each other with tariffs. In July, for example, Trump announced tariffs of 30 percent on all goods from the European Union - a few days later, the EU prepared counter-tariffs worth 72 billion euros.

What tariff rate applies so far?

Under the August trade agreement, the 15 percent tariff cap applies to cars, light trucks and car parts imported into the US from the EU, according to the US Federal Register. Medium and heavy trucks are generally subject to 25 percent duty.

According to Trump, cars and trucks from EU manufacturers that are produced in the United States are exempt from the duties. The US President wants to encourage car manufacturers around the world to produce more in the US despite higher manufacturing costs. There are currently "numerous" production facilities under construction, with an investment volume of more than 100 billion US dollars (just under 85.5 billion euros), Trump writes in his post.

How is the EU reacting?

In an initial reaction, Bernd Lange, Chairman of the Trade Committee in the European Parliament, described Trump's announcement as unacceptable. The European Parliament remains committed to the agreement and is working to implement it. "While the EU is fulfilling its commitments, the US side keeps breaking its promises," he continued.

The EU Commission, which is responsible for trade policy within the international community, did not initially respond.

Trump criticizes Merz, Meloni and Sánchez

This is by no means out of the question: relations between the USA and European countries have recently been tense. In recent days, Trump has verbally attacked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on several occasions because he had made critical comments about the US offensive against Iran. "He has no idea what he's talking about!" he wrote about the CDU politician. Merz, on the other hand, continued to speak of an "unchanged good" relationship. Shortly afterwards, Trump threatened to withdraw US soldiers from Germany.

President Trump on German Chancellor: 🇩🇪🇺🇸 He's doing a terrible job.



He's got immigration problems, he's got energy problems, he's got problems of all kinds, and he's got a big problem with Ukraine, because they're in that mess.



And he criticized me for doing the whole thing… https://t.co/sYE8Lj5jlq pic.twitter.com/2XQoTIJjgM — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 1, 2026

A little later, Trump also held out the prospect of similar considerations for Italy and Spain. The US President has been criticizing what he sees as a lack of support from Europeans in his war against Iran for some time. The United States had previously encountered resistance in both Spain and Italy to the use of military bases for the war against Iran.

How important is the US market for the automotive industry?

The USA is traditionally one of the most important foreign markets for German car manufacturers, especially for Porsche, BMW and Mercedes. In any case, the industry was hit hard by the tariffs last year: Although 27.5 percent initially applied, this fell to 15 percent in August following the deal with the EU. However, this is still six times as much as the 2.5 percent that previously applied. The latest escalation is likely to leave car managers shaking their heads once again.

After all, car exports from Germany to the USA already collapsed last year as a result of the tariff increases. "Trump has hit the car industry in Germany and Europe hard," said car expert Stefan Bratzel. With his tariffs, he is reinforcing the trend that cars are increasingly being built where they are sold. "For jobs in Europe, in Germany, this is of course poison."