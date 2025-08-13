Russian soldiers hoist a flag on a building in a village after its capture. (Archive image/handout) Bild: Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

US President Trump believes it is likely that Kiev will have to cede land to Russia. However, this is not only extremely unpopular, but also legally not so easy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For US President Trump, ceding territory to Ukraine could be a point in talks with Putin.

However, an agreement that would force Kiev to swap its territory would be unconstitutional.

At present, a freeze on the front seems to be an outcome that the people of Ukraine could accept. Show more

Before his meeting with Russian head of state Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump brought territorial cessions of the attacked Ukraine into play. However, an agreement that would force Kiev to swap its territory would not only be extremely unpopular, it would also be unconstitutional. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi therefore rejected such concessions even before the talks between Trump and Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Selensky said at the weekend that Kiev would not award Russia any honors for its actions. The Ukrainians would not cede their country to the occupiers. He was reacting to Trump's statements that a peace agreement could include an exchange of Ukrainian territories "for the benefit of both sides".

Such an agreement would be a disaster for Zelensky's government and would trigger a public outcry in Ukraine after more than three years of bloodshed. Moreover, the president does not even have the authority to sign such a treaty because changing Ukraine's 1991 borders would contradict the country's constitution. For the time being, a freeze on the front seems to be an outcome that the people of Ukraine could accept.

Russia currently occupies around a fifth of Ukraine

Russia currently holds around a fifth of Ukraine's territory, from the north-east of the country to the Crimean peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014. The front runs through six regions - the active front extends over at least 1000 kilometers, but measured from the border to Russia it is up to 2300 kilometers. Russia controls almost the entire Luhansk region and almost two thirds of the Donetsk region, which together form the Donbass, Ukraine's strategically important industrial region.

Russia also partially controls more than half of the Kherson region, which is crucial for maintaining supplies by land from neighboring Crimea, as well as parts of the Zaporizhzhya region, where the Kremlin occupies Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

There are also areas in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions in north-eastern Ukraine, which are far less strategically valuable for Moscow. Russian troops are increasingly gaining ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Moscow could give up these areas in exchange for more important territory in Donetsk, where the Russian military has concentrated the majority of its troops.

"There will be some land swaps. I know that through Russia and through talks with everyone. For the good, for the good of Ukraine. Good things, not bad things. But there will also be bad things for both sides," Trump said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces remain active in the Kursk region of Russia, but hold little territory there. This means the region is not as effective a negotiating tool as the Kiev leadership had presumably hoped when it made its bold push across the border last year. The exchange of Ukrainian-controlled territory in Russia, however small it may be, is likely to be the only acceptable option for Kiev in such a scenario.

Land losses harbor the risk of another invasion

From a military perspective, a withdrawal from the Donetsk region in particular would significantly improve the chances of Russia invading Ukraine again, as explained by the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War. Giving in to such a demand would force Ukraine to abandon its most important line of defense in Donetsk since 2014, "with no guarantee that fighting will not resume," the Institute wrote in a recent report.

The Ukrainian constitution makes an exchange of territory difficult

According to the Ukrainian constitution, a nationwide referendum is required if the country's territorial borders are to be changed, as Ihor Reiterovich, professor of politics at Taras Shevchenko University in Kiev, explains. "Changes to territorial integrity can only be made by the people's decision - not by the president, the cabinet or parliament," he says. Should Zelensky agree to a territorial swap with Russia during the negotiations, "he would be a criminal at the same time, because he would be giving up the most important law governing Ukraine."

Trump reacted without understanding to such objections. He said he was "a little troubled" by Zelenskyi's claim over the weekend that he needed constitutional approval to cede territory to Russia. "I mean, he has authorization to go to war and kill everybody, but he needs approval for a land swap?" said Trump. "Because there will be a land swap."

Freezing the conflict as the lesser evil

Observers like Reiterovich see the discussions about a land swap as a distraction. Freezing the conflict along the current front is the only option that the Ukrainians could accept, he said, referring to current polls. This option would also give both sides time to consolidate their troops and build up their domestic arms industry. Ukraine would need strong security guarantees from its Western partners to deter future Russian aggression, which Kiev believes is inevitable.

Nevertheless, such a move would be difficult for Ukrainians to accept, as it would mean that the Ukrainian military would not be able to recapture lost territories. Although Kiev has admitted this, it has not formally recognized the occupied territories as Russian. A similar scenario could occur in the new territories conquered by Russian forces.

However, freezing the conflict is not a viable long-term solution. "It is the less bad option and will not provoke protests or rallies on the streets," said Reiterovich.

