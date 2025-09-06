When the fastest train in the world passes by, a Japanese reporter loses his cool. It was a test run for a mega-project. The new line from Tokyo to Osaka is still under construction.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Japanese reporter can't stop laughing and goes viral on the internet He has just seen a test run of a new high-speed train.

The train will one day travel at 500 km/h, making it the fastest passenger train in the world.

It is planned that the train will run between Tokyo and Osaka. The opening of the mega project was originally planned for 2027, but will probably be delayed until 2034. Show more

It is actually supposed to report on a new high-speed train: However, it passes by so quickly that the Japanese reporter can't really see it. This knocks his socks off so much that he has a fit of laughter. The video of the stunned man was clicked like crazy on the internet and went viral.

Huge project with a delay

The train was completing a test run for the huge Chūō Shinkansen project, which is to connect Tokyo with Osaka. The line is still under construction. It is a maglev train that is set to become the fastest passenger train in the world with a top speed of 500 km/h.

Due to delays in the construction work, the opening has been postponed from 2027 to 2034. The costs are now estimated at around 40 billion Swiss francs.

