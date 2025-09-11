"Political assassination": Influential Trump supporter dead - Gallery Well-known right-wing conservative activist and Trump supporter Charlie Kirk handed out caps emblazoned with the Trump movement's "Make America Great Again" shortly before the shooting attack on campus in Utah. Image: Keystone Charlie Kirk, one of the best-known right-wing podcasters in the US at the event at a university in the US state of Utah shortly before the attack. Image: Keystone A woman cries after the shooting of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Image: Keystone/Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP After the shooting: SWAT officers on the university campus in Orem. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum Kirk (r.) played a key role in mobilizing support among young voters for Trump in November's presidential election. (File photo). Image: Keystone Police cordon off the campus after Kirk was shot. Image: Keystone Students on campus run away after Kirk was shot. Image: Keystone "Political assassination": Influential Trump supporter dead - Gallery Well-known right-wing conservative activist and Trump supporter Charlie Kirk handed out caps emblazoned with the Trump movement's "Make America Great Again" shortly before the shooting attack on campus in Utah. Image: Keystone Charlie Kirk, one of the best-known right-wing podcasters in the US at the event at a university in the US state of Utah shortly before the attack. Image: Keystone A woman cries after the shooting of Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Image: Keystone/Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP After the shooting: SWAT officers on the university campus in Orem. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum Kirk (r.) played a key role in mobilizing support among young voters for Trump in November's presidential election. (File photo). Image: Keystone Police cordon off the campus after Kirk was shot. Image: Keystone Students on campus run away after Kirk was shot. Image: Keystone

After the fatal shooting of Maga activist Charlie Kirk, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden condemn the attack. The incumbent president blames the "radical left".

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk on September 10, both Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden have words of warning.

Trump criticizes the "radical left" and blames them for the shooting death.

Critical rhetoric spurred on the murder, according to Trump. Show more

Charlie Kirk belonged to an important circle of influential right-wing conservative activists in the USA. Many expressions of grief and condolences from ministers in the Trump administration show just how much the conservative camp is behind him.

Trump writes that Kirk was great and legendary. "No one understood or had a better feel for the youth of the United States of America than Charlie." He was loved and admired by "EVERYONE", including himself, Trump adds. "Charlie, we love you!" Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks of an assassination.

Charlie Kirk (left) with Donald Trump in July 2022 in Tampa, Florida. KEYSTONE

But it's not just Republicans who are speaking out. The X account of Trump's predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, posted shortly after the news of his death: "There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now." He and his wife Jill are praying for the Kirk family. The podcaster was the father of two children and married.

Kirk is also being honored abroad after his death: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described him on X as a "friend of Israel" and an "incredible person" who had been lost.

Trump makes political violence an issue

Trump orders the US flag at the White House and other buildings, including embassies around the world, to be flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning. The act comes at a time when America is deeply divided.

"It is long past time for all Americans and the media to face the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree," the US president said in a video he posted on social media.

Immediately after this address to "all Americans", he goes on to criticize "radical leftists" who he says have compared Americans like Kirk to "Nazis and the worst mass murderers and criminals in the world".

"This is a dark moment for America"

"This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism we are seeing in our country today, and it must stop immediately." He said his administration will find anyone who contributed to this atrocity and other political violence.

On Kirk's death, he says: "This is a dark moment for America." In his list of political violence in the USA, Trump also mentions the assassination attempt in the state of Pennsylvania last summer, which he survived.

He does not mention political violence against Democratic politicians, such as the fatal shooting of a Democratic MP and her husband in the state of Minnesota this summer.