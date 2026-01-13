Hari Budha Magar lost both legs, but not his dream: eight years after his accident, he managed to climb all seven continental peaks - a milestone in mountaineering.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you On 6 January 2026, Hari Budha Magar reaches the summit of the 4892-metre-high Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

With this event, the 46-year-old from Kent in England is making history.

He is the first person to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents with two prosthetic thighs.

Hari Budha Magar has been a transfemoral amputee since 2010. Show more

On January 6, 2026 at 10 p.m., Hari Budha Magar from Kent in England reaches the summit of Mount Vinson in Antarctica. The mountain is 4892 meters high. The 46-year-old thus sets a world record: He is the first person with a bilateral transfemoral amputation to have climbed the seven highest mountains on all continents.

His mission to climb the Seven Summits began in 2018, eight years after his accident.

More videos from the department