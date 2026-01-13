  1. Residential Customers
46-year-old makes history This man climbs the world's highest mountains without legs

Nicole Agostini

13.1.2026

Hari Budha Magar lost both legs, but not his dream: eight years after his accident, he managed to climb all seven continental peaks - a milestone in mountaineering.

13.01.2026, 15:19

13.01.2026, 15:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On 6 January 2026, Hari Budha Magar reaches the summit of the 4892-metre-high Mount Vinson in Antarctica.
  • With this event, the 46-year-old from Kent in England is making history.
  • He is the first person to climb the highest peaks on all seven continents with two prosthetic thighs.
  • Hari Budha Magar has been a transfemoral amputee since 2010.
On January 6, 2026 at 10 p.m., Hari Budha Magar from Kent in England reaches the summit of Mount Vinson in Antarctica. The mountain is 4892 meters high. The 46-year-old thus sets a world record: He is the first person with a bilateral transfemoral amputation to have climbed the seven highest mountains on all continents.

His mission to climb the Seven Summits began in 2018, eight years after his accident.

