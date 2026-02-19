An anti-monarchy organization claims to have provided the decisive impetus. grahamsmith.org.uk

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is causing political waves in the UK. An anti-monarchy organization claims to have provided the decisive impetus.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The anti-monarchy organization Republic writes in a statement that the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is a "reaction to Republic's actions".

Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office, but did not give details.

Republic leader Graham Smith told Newsweek that a complaint had been made and a private prosecution launched when the police initially failed to investigate. Show more

The British anti-monarchy organization Republic claims to have contributed significantly to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. In a statement, the group wrote that the arrest was "a reaction to Republic's actions".

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, was arrested on Thursday morning. Thames Valley Police confirmed they had arrested "a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office". It is also searching properties in Berkshire and Norfolk. The police did not give details of the allegations. Mountbatten-Windsor denies wrongdoing.

Republic boss Graham Smith told "Newsweek" that the arrest was "the result of Republic's actions". Mountbatten-Windsor had been reported to the police "when others would not act".

The organization also initiated a private lawsuit "when the police were reluctant to investigate". In the statement, Smith is quoted as saying: "Make no mistake, this is the result of Republic's actions."

Smith announced that the organization's lawyers would investigate "alleged additional offenses" and provide information to police in the coming weeks and months. There is "reason to believe" that "other senior royals" may be witnesses to certain offenses or may have committed crimes themselves. The police must "follow all evidence wherever it leads".

The police did not comment on Republic's account. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said, according to Newsweek, that an investigation had been opened after a "thorough review". They wanted to protect the "integrity and objectivity" of the investigation.

The presumption of innocence applies to ex-Prince Andrew.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the first high-ranking British royal in modern history to be arrested. King Charles I was arrested in 1647 during the English Civil War, charged with high treason and executed. Princess Anne, Prince Andrew's sister, was fined in 2002 after her dog bit two children. However, she was not arrested.