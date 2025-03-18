There are Irish pubs all over the world - and Colm Dalton wants to visit them all. In seven years, he has discovered almost 100 pubs in 47 countries. His conclusion? Every pub has its own soul and Guinness tastes different everywhere.

Irishman Colm Dalton has set himself the goal of visiting every Irish pub in the world. He has already been to 97 pubs in 47 countries.

His travels show that Irish pubs are used in different ways around the world - from alternative student hangouts to exclusive bars for business people.

Dalton continues to plan extraordinary pub visits, including O'Kelly's in Guantanamo Bay and the remote The Dublin in Tierra del Fuego. Show more

While millions of people around the world gathered in pubs for St. Patrick's Day on Monday, one man made it his life's work to do just that.

Colm Dalton from County Kerry has set himself the goal of visiting every Irish pub in the world. In the last seven years, he has already been to 97 pubs in 47 countries - from Indonesia to Poland and the Azores.

He documents his extraordinary journey on his blog Publican Enemy. CNN writes about the pub explorer.

From a small coastal village to the big, wide world of pubs

Dalton grew up in Fenit, a tiny village on the Irish Atlantic coast. There was one store there - and five pubs. His parents, both musicians, played traditional Irish music in Kerry's quaint pubs.

"It's a beautiful part of Ireland, and the pubs there have a charm all of their own," Dalton tells CNN. But the sea awakened his longing for faraway places: "When you live in Kerry, you look towards America - and you want to go."

His first big pub trip took him to Bilbao, Spain. In the small Wicklow Arms, he immediately became part of a close-knit community. He met a man who knew his father as a letter carrier and stayed until the early hours of the morning for a lock-in party - a private celebration behind closed doors.

"That's when I knew: this is it! I'll move on and discover a new Irish pub every time," he recalls.

Irish pubs around the world - from authentic to quirky

There are Irish pubs everywhere - from genuine traditional pubs with Irish roots to pure marketing constructs. Especially in countries with a large Irish diaspora, such as Great Britain, the USA or Australia, the pubs are often deeply rooted in the culture.

But then there are also bizarre cases: The Loch Ness Pub in Corsica is one of the weirdest places Dalton has visited. "Loch Ness is in Scotland - a completely different country," he laughs.

He often recognizes genuine Irish pubs by their name: "If it's named after an Irish surname, that's a good sign - there's usually a family behind it."

And what makes an Irish pub so special? For Dalton, it's not just Guinness and whiskey, but above all the atmosphere, the hospitality and the music. "Music is an integral part of an Irish pub," he says. "I see the pub as a beautiful place - it's not just about the drinking, it's about the experience and the people."

From Kazakhstan to Texas - a piece of Ireland everywhere

Dalton's travels have taken him to all corners of the world - and he has noticed fascinating differences:

In Italy, Germany or France, Irish pubs are often alternative meeting places for students and backpackers - a place to live the "James Joyce dream".

In southern Spain, it is often British pensioners who enjoy their beer in the sun. In Kazakhstan and Indonesia, Irish pubs usually have an exclusive reputation and are expensive hotspots for business people.

In Sweden, he experienced wild nights: "They were literally dancing on the tables - in total contrast to the quiet image of the Scandinavians."

In Japan or Germany, he was fascinated by the idea of the Irish as "rebels" who "don't care about taxes and laws" - a romanticized image that makes Irish pubs particularly attractive.

His next destination is an Irish pub in Guantanamo Bay

Dalton still has a long list of pubs he wants to visit. At the top of the list is O'Kelly's Bar in Guantanamo Bay - although it might be difficult to get in.

He has also set his sights on a pub in Africa: Bubbles O'Leary's in Kampala, Uganda. And at the southernmost point of the world, in Tierra del Fuego, there is The Dublin, probably the most remote Irish pub in the world.

And the highest Irish pubs? There are two candidates: Paddy's Irish Pub in Cusco, Peru, and Namche Bazaar at the foot of the Himalayas. "I'd be happy with either one," laughs Dalton.

The Irish Pubs Global Federation estimates that there are at least 6500 Irish pubs worldwide. Dalton knows that he will never visit every single one, but that doesn't stop him.

"I have to admit that I probably won't make it," he admits with a grin, "but I'm going to bloody well try - and have a lot of fun doing it."

