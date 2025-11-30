With a rolling "R", Hitler-like language and the form of address "party comrades", Alexander Eichwald caused a shake of the head at the founding congress of the new AfD youth in Giessen. Now the party leadership is reviewing his appearance - and even his membership.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the founding meeting of the AfD Youth "Generation Germany" in Giessen, Alexander Eichwald gave a speech that was reminiscent of Hitler in terms of tone and triggered ridicule and criticism even in the hall.

Party leader Tino Chrupalla announced that the federal executive board expressly disapproved of the appearance and would have Eichwald's data and membership rights checked.

There is speculation on social media as to whether Eichwald could be a smuggled-in provocateur - he himself insists that his speech was meant seriously. Show more

When the new AfD youth organization "Generation Deutschland" was founded in Giessen on Saturday, it was supposed to be a showcase for young people: disciplined speeches, a nationalist course, but more controlled in tone than the disbanded "Junge Alternative". Instead, many people first remembered a man who hardly anyone outside the scene knew: Alexander Eichwald.

Eichwald applied for a position on the board that day - and delivered an application speech that immediately stood out. He addressed the delegates as "party comrades", rolled the "R" over the top and launched into sentences such as "love and loyalty to Germany" and that it was a "national duty" to protect German culture from foreign influences. In terms of content, he is clearly on the far-right spectrum - stylistically, the performance comes across as an exaggerated Hitler impersonation.

Instead of the applause he had hoped for, this caused frowns in the hall. According to reports, there is laughter, whispering and some people make faces. Finally, someone asks to loud applause whether Eichwald is an informant for the secret service. Others speculate that this is a comedy act to show off the party.

Eichwald is asked whether he is an informer:

Eichwald himself remains tight-lipped. When asked by the news agency dpa whether the appearance was meant seriously, he only answers with a short "yes" as he leaves the hall. He explains his strong "R" by saying that he is Russian-German.

The performance is now known far beyond the scene - clips are circulating on X, media speak of a "Hitler speech" or a "bizarre performance". The party leadership is now also reacting to this. AfD leader Tino Chrupalla has declared via dpa that Eichwald has departed from the party's principles "with the content and manner" of his speech. The federal executive board expressly disapproves of this and is having his data and membership rights checked.

Speculation about infiltrated satirist

According to party sources, Eichwald comes from the state association of North Rhine-Westphalia and was only accepted into the Herford district association at the beginning of October; he declared his membership of the youth organization in mid-October. He was not elected to the board of the new youth organization.

Users on social media are asking whether he is a smuggled-in satirist or whether he is supposed to expose the party on behalf of the state. Some users claim to have recognized him as a former intern at an equal opportunities office in North Rhine-Westphalia; there is no reliable information on this so far.

Tough slogans were by no means the exception at the congress, however: other candidates called for "glowing runways" for deportations or "millions of remigrations", for which they received thunderous applause.