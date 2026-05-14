Rescuing soldiers from combat zones without risking more lives: This is exactly what a new military drone is supposed to make possible. The innovation is currently being tested by NATO troops in Poland.

Christian Thumshirn

The drone was tested at the NATO Bemowo Piskie training area in north-eastern Poland. American and Polish troops are currently training new evacuation and supply systems there for emergencies.

In addition to the drone, AI-supported medical and sensor systems are also being used.

Longer in the air than conventional drones

The "Flowcopter FC-100" should be able to stay in the air significantly longer than many conventional drones and also be operational in difficult weather conditions.

The video explainer above shows the opportunities - but also the risks - of the new technology.

Video from the department