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Rescue from the air This military drone is designed to rescue the wounded directly from the battlefield

Christian Thumshirn

14.5.2026

Rescuing soldiers from combat zones without risking more lives: This is exactly what a new military drone is supposed to make possible. The innovation is currently being tested by NATO troops in Poland.

14.05.2026, 17:56

14.05.2026, 17:57

The drone was tested at the NATO Bemowo Piskie training area in north-eastern Poland. American and Polish troops are currently training new evacuation and supply systems there for emergencies.

In addition to the drone, AI-supported medical and sensor systems are also being used.

Longer in the air than conventional drones

The "Flowcopter FC-100" should be able to stay in the air significantly longer than many conventional drones and also be operational in difficult weather conditions.

The video explainer above shows the opportunities - but also the risks - of the new technology.

Video from the department

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