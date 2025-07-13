Donald Trump in combat pose after the assassination attempt on him on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, surrounded by Secret Service agents. KEYSTONE/Evan Vucci

One year after Trump's assassination attempt, it is clear that the shots were crucial to his election victory. However, virtually nothing is known about the motive of the 20-year-old perpetrator.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, 2024 helped him win the election.

His bloodied fighting pose with raised fist became his trademark.

It is an iconic image that has stuck in people's minds following the assassination attempt on then US presidential candidate Donald Trump exactly one year ago: His right fist raised in the air, his face covered in blood, he shouts "Fight, fight, fight" - "Fight, fight, fight!". A portrait of Trump in this fighting pose hangs in the White House and can also be seen on his cryptocurrency.

Just two days after the failed attack, in which he was injured in his right ear, Trump appeared on a campaign stage again and presented himself as a fighter. With a bandage on his right ear, he was celebrated like a hero by his supporters in Milwaukee.

"Fight, fight, fight" is becoming Trump's battle cry in the election campaign. (Archive) KEYSTONE/John Locher

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump in the small town of Butler in the US state of Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024 marked a turning point in the election campaign - less because of the act itself than because of Trump's reaction to it. He turned the traumatic event into a symbol of strength, masculinity and steadfastness. Political experts agree that this staging played a decisive role in his political comeback.

How did it even get this far?

A year after the incident, the current US president has acknowledged that the security services made "mistakes". In an interview he gave to Lara Trump, the wife of his son Eric, which was broadcast by Fox News on Saturday evening, Trump said that the Secret Service responsible for protecting him had had a "bad day". Nevertheless, he had "great confidence in these people". "That moment really changed the course of history," says former TV presenter Lara Trump.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service assured in a statement that it had made progress with reforms. Work is being done to ensure that events like July 13, 2024 "never happen again". Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against six employees. They have been temporarily suspended from duty. The Secret Service did not name names. In addition, 21 of 46 recommendations from US congressional committees had been implemented, it added. This includes a better exchange of information with local security forces.

Perpetrator was able to take a stand unchallenged

The Secret Service came under fire because the 20-year-old perpetrator, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to take up position on the roof of a neighboring building unchallenged. Virtually nothing is known about the student's motive.

In Crooks' case, neither a pronounced dislike of Donald Trump nor a clear political ideology can be identified. However, there are indications that he suffered from mental health problems and became increasingly isolated. A statement from him is no longer possible: a Secret Service sniper shot Crooks shortly after he fired at Trump.

With material from the news agency AFP