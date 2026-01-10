The controversial fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis has caused outrage and protests in the USA. Now a new video has emerged that provides further insight into the incident.

DPA dpa

New video footage has emerged of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by an ICE agent.

The 47-second video, which was published online by the Minnesota-based conservative news platform Alpha News and later shared on social media by the Department of Homeland Security, shows the incident from the perspective of the ICE officer who fired the shots.

Good just before she is shot. Bluesky/Al Jazeera

"It's okay, I'm not mad at you," the woman says as the ICE officer walks past her door. She has one hand on the steering wheel and the other out the open driver's side window. She says this because of the mask, which the ICE agent shouldn't be ashamed of.

"You wanna come at us?"

Her wife - Good is a lesbian - stands on the passenger side of the SUV and also holds up her cell phone: "Do you want to attack us? Are you going to attack us? I say go and get lunch first, big guy."

Goods' wife - she witnessed the fatal shots. Bluesky/Al Jazeera

Other officers approach the driver's side at the same time. One shouts: "Get out of the car, get out of the damn car." The woman backs up briefly, then turns the steering wheel to the passenger side and continues driving while the officer opens fire.

"Get out of he f****** car": two ICE agents appear on the right behind Good's wife - then the shots are fired. Bluesky/AlJazeera

The camera shakes, shows the sky and returns to the street view, where the vehicle is speeding away. A crash sound can be heard as the car crashes into parked vehicles. You can hear in the recording: "Fucking bitch", which can be translated as "fucking bitch" or "fucking bitch".

Government sees itself vindicated

The video triggers new criticism. The death of the 37-year-old mother of three had already led to protests against the authority's operations in the city. According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the woman allegedly tried to hit the officer with her car.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, President Trump and other members of the government described the officer's actions as self-defense and portrayed the woman who was killed as the perpetrator. She had used her vehicle as a weapon.

These people are incapable of not lying about this.



"Side window"? You can see the photos of the car with bullet holes. The shots came from the front of the car because that's where the officer was standing when he was hit by the car.



He is allowed to discharge his weapon in… https://t.co/r7Xa9oOvtY — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 9, 2026

Vice President JD Vance and Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said on X that the new video supports their view that the officer acted in self-defense.

"Bullshit"

"Many of you have been told this officer was not hit by a car, was not being harassed and murdered an innocent woman," Vance shared. "The reality is that his life was in danger and he shot in self-defense."

Local politicians strongly rejected the account. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey saidhe had seen the video of the incident. The argument that it was self-defense was "bullshit", he said verbatim.

Yesterday, Minneapolis was preparing for further demonstrations and school classes were canceled. The prosecutor in charge, Mary Moriarty, does not want to leave the investigation to the FBI alone. She called on the public to send video recordings and information about the woman's death directly to her office.