In his book "War 2027?", historian Moritz Pöllath sheds light on the current state of global politics: blue News talks to the German lecturer about the escalation in Iran, the axis of dictators, security under Trump and things that are not being said loudly enough.

About the person Moritz Pöllath studied diplomacy, military studies and history in the USA and Germany and trained as a teacher. After completing his doctorate in 2016, the 44-year-old mainly taught at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich. The German is the author of various books: most recently, he published "Krieg 2027? When history repeats itself", published by Goldegg.

In "Krieg 2027?" you shed light on the axis of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Will the attack by the USA and Israel break Tehran out of the alliance?

We will now see whether or not this regime in Tehran is completely broken out, but it is definitely a weakening of the axis of dictators.

What does Iran contribute to this axis?

Iran is a major supporter of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Russia is carrying out its attacks on Ukraine, especially on the civilian population, with drones and ballistic missiles, and is receiving help from Iran and China. And Russia will now lose one of its suppliers.

The emergence of conflicts: We learned in school that the Second World War broke out on September 1, 1939 ...

I often tell my students that this is a date that can be used to win "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". And that's not wrong. But basically, the Third Reich had already been preparing for war for many years before that: I discussed Hitler's four-year plan in the book, which was intended to prepare the German Reich for war. And decisive steps taken by the aggressor - for example the destruction of the Czech Republic in 1938 - were all aggressive measures taken by Adolf Hitler and also by Benito Mussolini. Looking back in history, these measures show us how dictators prepare for war and gradually push ahead with their expansion.

War prepared long in advance: Dictators Adolf Hitler (left) and Benito Mussolini meet at the Brenner Pass on October 4, 1940. Keystone

What indications do you see of an escalation of this conflict with the Axis since 2022?

For example, China is preparing and training for an attack on Taiwan. There are maneuvers in China's deserts where they storm the Taiwanese palace or shoot at dummies of American aircraft carriers. This has been going on for over ten years. In Russia, there is youth training: they storm the Reichstag in Berlin, for example. This ties in with the historical narrative of the Second World War, in which people tell themselves that they fought against the Third Reich in the Great Patriotic War. This is transferred to Ukraine - and, incidentally, to all of us in Europe today. From the Russian perspective, we are the corrupt West and Nazis who need to be fought. And again, this has been going on for many years.

Is the importance of asymmetric attacks, where the opponents do not have comparable military strength, increasing?

Absolutely. A recent study by the International Institute for Security Studies shows the sharp increase from 2022, from the attack on Ukraine onwards. And if you read the news carefully - it's not secret - we also have burning factories in Europe, attacks on rail transport, the severing of submarine cables in the Baltic Sea, for example, as well as assassination attempts, for example on Armin Pappberger, the head of Rheinmetall. This doesn't just happen in Germany, we see it all over Europe. And this also includes attempts to influence elections.

Do you anticipate an attempt by Russia to manipulate the mid-term elections in the USA in the fall?

I'm not so sure that Vladimir Putin can or ever could do that technically. External actors will exert influence, whether Chinese or Russian. It's mostly in the digital space, trying to influence people with all sorts of fake or half-true news or agitation, trying to push one candidate or another. But the choice for Putin is not that good. It was the same under Biden and Trump. Putin believes that in Trump he has someone he can control. I think he's wrong here. The question is: who should he speak out in favor of? But yes, there will certainly be attempts to exert influence.

Can you explain to the Swiss readership what Lisa is all about?

This is a case from 2016 and an example that is also conceivable in future elections: Russian propaganda claimed that a Lisa had disappeared. She had either been abducted or raped by refugees. This case never happened. At the time, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov also intervened in the German parliamentary election campaign: The aim was to use such fear-mongering about illegal migrants assaulting a Russian-German girl to collect votes for the AfD. Such reports are always conceivable.

Are Russia's disinformation campaigns underestimated?

That's not such a simple question you're asking me. Government agencies have at least been reacting since 2016. NATO and the EU have also set up institutes that always uncover these disinformation campaigns relatively quickly and penetrate them well. But I think they are hardly ever read. I don't have the feeling that the media in Switzerland, Germany or Austria pick up on this very much. In the Lisa case, there was already an attempt to clear it up: It then also came out that it was false.

How do disinformation campaigns work?

Let me put it this way: the success of disinformation campaigns lies in the fact that doubts are spread - whether the news is true or false is then sometimes no longer relevant. I believe that there is still an underestimation of this danger because people don't publicly address the fact that such things are constantly happening.

How do China and Russia differ in their online campaigns?

If I remember the last US election campaign, I would say that what they both have in common is that they fundamentally cast doubt on democratic elections. If our democratic way of life is seen as less effective, unreliable and untrustworthy, the axis of dictatorships wins. They both do that. China didn't position itself so much in favor of one person in the last elections, while Russia, on the other hand, tried to make a very strong case for Trump because they think it's a good deal for them.

China makes countries with high infrastructure loans and investments dependent: Why was Beijing actually allowed to take over 24.9 percent of the Port of Hamburg?

I write about this in my book: I think it was a mistake in terms of security policy. But that was a decision made by [former Chancellor Olaf] Scholz's government at the time. In Germany, there are tests that are supposed to clarify whether it is a critical infrastructure or not - and to what degree. Politicians have decided this. I think that's fundamentally wrong.

But it is legal.

It is within the scope of our legal values. But I think this again shows the naivety or ignorance of German and European politicians, because China exploits our legal structures to its own advantage, but then again does not adhere to commercial law and similar standards if we were to invest in China.

How is Russia preparing for a war with the West?

Russia is at war. Russia is waging war in Ukraine against all of us in the West and is receiving support from China. They also have factories for drones, which they supply to Russia. North Korea is contributing ammunition and soldiers, and Iran has also sent drones. Let's see where this is going. So that's already happening.

And China?

China is specifically preparing for a possible conflict with the USA over Taiwan. They are building floating landing bridges that could be used for this purpose. They are also interested in acquiring specific capabilities from the Russians. These include dropping tanks and heavy equipment from aircraft. The Chinese military does not yet have this capability in its entirety.

How should the West prepare for an escalation with this axis?

A lot of good things have happened in recent years: Europe is now taking its security seriously and is beginning to protect itself better. What is still missing is that we should actually say that Ukraine must win this war. So we have to deliver enough militarily and economically to ensure that Ukraine not only survives, but that peace can be concluded on fair terms. And that can only be achieved through military strength.

Would you like more clarity on this?

That's not being said, I think it's wrong. But Giorgio Meloni, Friedrich Merz and Keir Starmer are doing a relatively good job in my view. If a good victory could be brought about for Kiev, that would also reduce the risk of war for Taiwan. That would be the best de-escalation.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian President Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) are pulling in the same direction, says Moritz Pöllath. KEYSTONE

What are the indications that a global conflict could break out in 2027?

One factor that could accelerate a war is the fact that Xi Jinping is getting older. He may well be looking for another big place in history. In his blood and soil rhetoric in his speeches, he always talks about Taiwan being part of it and that he reserves the right to bring about unification by military means. I take such speeches seriously. It's not just something he says. These are clear signals. Then there is China's demography: there are slowly fewer people there. That can have an accelerating effect: When you strike out, you do so from a position of strength. The Chinese military's goal of reaching world-class level by 2027 will be partly achieved and partly not.

Xi, Trump and Putin: how much does it all depend on the individual heads?

I think they are very decisive. Just like before the Second World War, Putin and Xi have now become great leaders who, for different reasons, cherish a great power ambition. Putin has always said that he wants to restore the Soviet Union. He wants Russia to be a great empire again. Ukraine is not a nation for him. That is above all an obsession of Putin's. We can't answer the question of whether his successor will have the same attitude.

Vladimir Putin (right) at a virtual meeting with Xi Jinping on February 4. KEYSTONE

And Xi?

Xi speaks much differently than his predecessors. If you think of the previous Chinese presidents, it was all about economic opening, partial liberalization, economy, construction, modernization. Xi talks about great power politics and cooperation. In this case, I think it's very important that these two men have a strong influence - and in my opinion, currently to the detriment of both.

How exactly would a world war unfold in 2027? What would we see in Switzerland and when?

I would say that you in Switzerland or even we in Germany would initially notice very little, apart from major economic upheaval. Think tanks in the US assume that China will continue to seek a quarantine or a naval encirclement of Taiwan and then try to form a bridgehead through major land operations. But these would be incredibly large operations for which there is no historical comparison. We are really in the realm of speculation here, but you can see certain preparations.

And the consequences?

Such an operation would hit us economically, as the semiconductor industry would initially collapse. And then the big question is what the American president would do. Will he defend Taiwan? Will there be military action? That could then gradually drag us into the war. But I wouldn't see any military operations on the European continent for the time being: I would rule that out for now.

How can this conflict be averted?

I have put forward a provocative thesis on this: I think that US President Trump's actions are strengthening our security. He has now taken [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro out of the game, and now he is taking Iran out of this axis in some way. Venezuela and Iran were the main suppliers of oil to Russia and China. And to wage war, they need oil and energy resources - or drones. And these supplies are gradually drying up. It sends a signal of strength to the dictators that he is putting his words into action. He is weakening the dictators' axis. For me, that is a positive signal that strengthens the security of us all.