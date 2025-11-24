"El Sueño (La Cama)" by Frida Kahlo was auctioned for 54.7 million US dollars in New York. This is a new record in the women's art scene. Which three women's paintings have sold for the most money so far?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Frida Kahlo's "El Sueño (La Cama)" was sold for 54.7 million US dollars at an auction in New York.

It is the most expensive work of art by a female artist ever sold.

According to a study, artworks by women sell for an average of 42 percent less than those by men. Show more

In New York, the painting "El Sueño (La Cama)" by Frida Kahlo was sold at auction for 54.7 million US dollars. The Mexican icon broke a record with her self-portrait: it is now the most expensive work of art by a female artist ever sold at auction.

Which paintings by women are in second and third place? And which is the most expensive work of art by a man sold at auction? A study shows that works by women sell for 42 percent less on average than those by men.

