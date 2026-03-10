Head down, legs in the air: in the "Wife Carrying Race" in England, participants carry their partners over hills and bales of straw. If you want to win, you need strength, strong nerves and good teamwork.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 18th UK Wife Carrying Race took place at the weekend in Dorking, England.

Participants carry their partners on their shoulders over an obstacle course. The course leads uphill and downhill over bales of straw and through water.

The competition has its origins in Finland. Show more

On March 8, 2026, the 18th UK Wife Carrying Race took place in the county of Surrey. In this curious competition, participants have to carry their partners on their shoulders over an obstacle course. The winner was the Finnish duo Teemu Tuovinen and Jatta Leinonen, both 28 years old.

Some special rules apply to the race: The person carrying must weigh at least 50 kilograms, be over 18 years old and wear a helmet. The name is also deceptive: it does not necessarily have to be the wife - friends, siblings or other partners can also be carried.

In addition to the fastest teams, there are also several quirky special prizes. For example, the heaviest couple, the best costume - this year a team in a "Ratatouille" outfit - as well as the last-placed team will be honored.

