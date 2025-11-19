Republican MP Clay Higgins is considered a loyal Trump supporter. KEYSTONE

With an overwhelming majority, the US Congress has set the course for the disclosure of the Epstein Files. The only opposition comes from a Republican hardliner.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Congress voted overwhelmingly in favor of publishing the Epstein files, making disclosure more likely than ever before.

The only dissenting vote was cast by Republican Clay Higgins, who believes that the protection of personal data of victims and innocent bystanders is at risk.

According to the New York Times, Higgins is considered a hardliner close to Trump who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about January 6, the FBI and the 2020 election. Show more

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives first voted in favor of releasing the files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Later also the Senate. The publication of the Epstein files is therefore more likely than ever before.

In the House of Representatives, an overwhelming majority of 427 MPs were in favor of the bill. Only Republican Clay Higgins from Louisiana voted against it. Out of principle, as he himself said. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today," Higgins wrote on X. "It breaks with 250 years of criminal justice procedures in America."

I have been a principled “NO” on this bill from the beginning. What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses,… — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) November 18, 2025

Higgins said his main concern was protecting the personal information of Epstein's victims. "In its current form, this bill exposes and harms thousands of innocent people," he continued on X. "If passed in its current form, it will certainly result in innocent people being harmed."

Higgins went on to explain that he could imagine supporting the bill if it were amended. Republican Majority Leader John Thune has already called this unlikely.

Higgins is a conspiracy theorist

According to the New York Times, Higgins has long been an enthusiastic supporter of Trump and a "hardline conspiracy theorist". Among other things, he has claimed that "ghost buses" brought Trump supporters to the Capitol during the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He has also spread the theory that FBI employees were "embedded in the crowd" and "disguised as Trump supporters in the Capitol".

Higgins has also supported the far-right militia "Three Percenters" in the past and was convinced that the 2020 election had been stolen. In 2024, he posted on Facebook that "Haiti is the worst country in the Western Hemisphere". "All these criminals better change their minds and leave our country by January 20th," Higgins wrote. He was later reprimanded by the Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Before his term in Congress, Higgins worked for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana. In 2016, he resigned after a controversial anti-crime video in which he posed with a gun and threatened gang members sparked criticism.

