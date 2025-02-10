The Dream Chaser space transporter has passed an important test for its flight to the ISS. Like the legendary Space Shuttle, the space glider will take off with a rocket but land on Earth like an airplane.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Dream Chaser spaceplane from American manufacturer Sierra Space has successfully passed a milestone in NASA's pre-launch tests.

The test demonstrated several capabilities of the Dream Chaser, including docking with the International Space Station (ISS).

The Dream Chaser is smaller than the decommissioned space shuttles, but more efficient and modern.

The Dream Chaser's first space mission is planned for May. Show more

The exterior of the new space glider is reminiscent of the streamlined shape of a manta ray. However, the Dream Ch aser not only looks elegant, but is also at the cutting edge of technology. True to the motto "Reduce to the max", for example, it is much smaller than the space shuttles that were decommissioned in 2011.

First space mission in May

The first of the Dream Chaser series has been christened"Tenacity" and is due to take off for the first time this year.

Initial tests at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida were so successful that a launch could be possible as early as May of this year.

In this video, blue News explains what the new mini space shuttle can do and how it differs from its predecessors.

