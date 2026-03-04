Trump and Netanyahu are said to have spoken on the phone before the attack on Iran. blue News / SDA

A phone call between Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump is said to have provided the decisive impetus: According to a US media report, the reference to a meeting of Iranian religious leaders led to the military action "Operation Epic Fury".

Friday, 3.38 p.m.: A momentous decision is made in Washington. US President Donald Trump gives the green light for the military action "Operation Epic Fury". But the decisive impulse apparently came from Jerusalem - and from an explosive phone call.

As the US news portal "Axios" reports, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. The Israeli head of government is said to have provided highly explosive information.

Next Saturday, several high-ranking Iranian religious leaders would meet at a single location - including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has since been killed.

Netanyahu made it clear to Trump and his team, according to three sources familiar with the conversation: "They can all be killed with a single airstrike."

CIA checks - and confirms

Following the tip-off from Israel, an initial review by the US intelligence agency CIA began. The evaluation of the information is said to have confirmed the information from Jerusalem.

The more data was gathered, the more convinced the US president was of the possibility of a targeted strike. A US official told Axios: "By Thursday, the CIA had fully confirmed that these people would all be together, and we had to take advantage of that."

That same day, more bad news reached Trump from the diplomatic front. His envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff reported back after hours of talks in Geneva. Their message: the negotiations with Iran are going nowhere. Apparently another decisive factor for Trump to take military action.

"Israel was ready - and we were ready"

At a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday, Trump later explained his motives. Entering the war was not primarily out of solidarity with Israel, he said.

"But Israel was ready, and we were ready," said Trump. According to his own statements, he was already convinced during the talks with Tehran that Iran would attack first.