  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Secret phone call with Netanyahu This tip led to Trump's attack on Iran

Samuel Walder

4.3.2026

Trump and Netanyahu are said to have spoken on the phone before the attack on Iran.
Trump and Netanyahu are said to have spoken on the phone before the attack on Iran.
blue News / SDA

A phone call between Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump is said to have provided the decisive impetus: According to a US media report, the reference to a meeting of Iranian religious leaders led to the military action "Operation Epic Fury".

04.03.2026, 14:09

04.03.2026, 14:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to "Axios", Donald Trump gave the green light for the military action "Operation Epic Fury" after a tip-off from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who reported a meeting of high-ranking Iranian religious leaders.
  • The CIA checked the information and confirmed that the targets - including Ali Khamenei - would gather in one place, which tipped the scales in favor of the attack.
  • Additionally, failing nuclear negotiations with Iran reinforced Trump's decision to take military action, emphasizing that the US and Israel were both ready.
Show more

Friday, 3.38 p.m.: A momentous decision is made in Washington. US President Donald Trump gives the green light for the military action "Operation Epic Fury". But the decisive impulse apparently came from Jerusalem - and from an explosive phone call.

As the US news portal "Axios" reports, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. The Israeli head of government is said to have provided highly explosive information.

Military expert classifies.

Military expert classifies"An extreme poker game" - what's really behind Trump's Iran war

Next Saturday, several high-ranking Iranian religious leaders would meet at a single location - including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has since been killed.

Netanyahu made it clear to Trump and his team, according to three sources familiar with the conversation: "They can all be killed with a single airstrike."

CIA checks - and confirms

Following the tip-off from Israel, an initial review by the US intelligence agency CIA began. The evaluation of the information is said to have confirmed the information from Jerusalem.

The more data was gathered, the more convinced the US president was of the possibility of a targeted strike. A US official told Axios: "By Thursday, the CIA had fully confirmed that these people would all be together, and we had to take advantage of that."

Missile killer. How Israel protects itself with its high-tech defense shield

Missile killerHow Israel protects itself with its high-tech defense shield

That same day, more bad news reached Trump from the diplomatic front. His envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff reported back after hours of talks in Geneva. Their message: the negotiations with Iran are going nowhere. Apparently another decisive factor for Trump to take military action.

"Israel was ready - and we were ready"

At a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday, Trump later explained his motives. Entering the war was not primarily out of solidarity with Israel, he said.

"But Israel was ready, and we were ready," said Trump. According to his own statements, he was already convinced during the talks with Tehran that Iran would attack first.

More from the department

Fake videos and propaganda. Fear of Iran's hypersonic weapon - but so far it's only hitting social media

Fake videos and propagandaFear of Iran's hypersonic weapon - but so far it's only hitting social media

Attack on Iran. 5200 Swiss stranded in the Middle East +++ Hegseth:

Attack on Iran5200 Swiss stranded in the Middle East +++ Hegseth: "Sank Iranian warship with torpedo"

USA. US Chief of Staff: Changing tactics in Iran

USAUS Chief of Staff: Changing tactics in Iran