At just two years old, Jude Owens has set two Guinness World Records. With his trick shots at snooker, the youngster enchants his audience and is already a star on social media.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two-year-old Jude Owens from Manchester has set two Guinness World Records for trick shots in snooker and pool.

His extraordinary talent was discovered by his father and made famous through viral videos on social media.

Jude has performed at the UK Championships and has even gained his own sponsors. Show more

Jude Owens is currently astonishing the online community worldwide: the two-year-old from Manchester has set two Guinness World Records for spectacular trick shots in snooker and pool, making him the youngest record holder ever. His talent was discovered early on by his father, who set him up a small pool table at home and quickly realized how accurate his son was with the cue.

Famous through the internet

Videos of the tricks spread rapidly on social media and turned Jude into a viral phenomenon. The hype even led to an appearance at the UK Championships, where the little Brit was presented in front of a large audience. Jude now also has his first sponsors on his side and is considered one of the most unusual prodigies on the scene.

