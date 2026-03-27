At a cabinet meeting in the White House, US President Donald Trump causes a stir with several promises and irritating statements. One moment in particular made observers sit up and take notice.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump mixed up terms several times during a cabinet meeting and suddenly spoke of "Ireland" instead of an island in British territory.

Trump also corrected himself mid-sentence when making statements about the Iran conflict, causing additional confusion.

Other scenes from the meeting show unusual behavior that is widely discussed on social media. Show more

At a cabinet meeting in the White House, US President Donald Trump attracted attention with several unclear and contradictory statements. For example, Trump stalled several times during a speech and apparently confused key terms.

In one section, the President spoke about an Iranian missile attack and said: "They shot the now famous Ireland, the, the island that..." before breaking off the sentence. Observers assume that Trump was actually referring to the island of Diego Garcia, a British territory in the Indian Ocean, which was recently discussed in connection with tensions in the Iran conflict.

Criticism of Nato

Trump later said: "The British didn't want to give us this island". As he had been talking about Ireland shortly beforehand, the sentence probably came across as unintentionally funny. Trump's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also couldn't help but smile, as the video above shows.

Trump also seemed unsure in his choice of words at other points. When he spoke about military action against Iran, he began by saying that the USA had "hit the country with a nuclear weapon", but then immediately corrected himself. Instead, he referred to an airstrike with B-2 bombers, which he described as "one of the biggest in history".

In the same context, Trump was also critical of the UK and NATO. He explained that the UK had hesitated to grant the USA access to a strategically important area. "We are very disappointed in Nato", Trump said openly in front of the cameras.

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