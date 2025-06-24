In action for the first time: mega-bomb against Iran's deep nuclear facility - Gallery Satellite images of the Fordo nuclear facility show the suspected impact holes of the US bombs. Image: Keystone The GBU-57 heavy bomb can only be dropped by US Air Force B-2 stealth bombers. Image: dpa The bomb is a good six meters long and weighs more than 13 tons and can also attack targets deep below the surface. (archive picture) Image: dpa In action for the first time: mega-bomb against Iran's deep nuclear facility - Gallery Satellite images of the Fordo nuclear facility show the suspected impact holes of the US bombs. Image: Keystone The GBU-57 heavy bomb can only be dropped by US Air Force B-2 stealth bombers. Image: dpa The bomb is a good six meters long and weighs more than 13 tons and can also attack targets deep below the surface. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Only the bunker-busting GBU-57 could destroy the underground Fordo nuclear facility, it was said before the mission. The weapon has so far only been launched in a test - and has now made US intervention necessary for Trump.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in a large-scale airstrike on Sunday night.

This was the first time the bunker-busting GBU-57 bomb was used in combat.

It is unclear whether the Iranian nuclear program has been completely halted as a result. Trump's entourage has already relativized the success of the airstrikes. Show more

This is the issue

On the night of June 21-22, the USA attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Dozens of fighter jets and tanker planes, several stealth bombers, massive bunker-busting bombs and cruise missiles fired from a submarine: according to the military, the complex US attack had been in preparation for "months".

In the operation known as the "Midnight Hammer", the US was primarily concerned with destroying the Fordo nuclear facility, which lies deep underground. Only the US military had the special ammunition to effectively attack the facility: a GBU-57 bomb.

The bomb

GBU-57 - the abbreviation sounds unspectacular, but the destructive power of the massive bunker buster is enormous. The precision-guided bunker buster with a GPS system is around six meters long and weighs 13.6 tons. Due to its dimensions and heavy weight, the bomb can only be dropped by stealth bombers of the B-2 type, which are also only available to the US military.

A total of 14 of the mega-bombs were dropped by seven stealth bombers, most of them on the particularly deep Fordo facility. However, according to the US, the massive bunker busters were also used against underground facilities at the Natan nuclear plant, which the Israelis had already attacked.

The GBU-57 bomb belongs to a type of bunker buster that is also known by the American abbreviation MOP ("Massive Ordnance Penetrator").

How powerful is the bomb?

The bomb was developed by the manufacturer Boeing on behalf of the US military specifically for targets located deep under rock, thick layers of earth or concrete. With the force of its own weight - accelerated by dropping it from a great height - the bomb, which weighs several tons, uses a specially hardened tungsten tip to clear the way for its explosive charge. The detonation then takes place at depth.

"The warhead casing is made of a special high-performance steel alloy and the design allows for a large explosive charge while maintaining the integrity of the bomb during impact," reads an explanatory document from the US military on how it works.

How did the bombing work?

The attacks in Iran were the first combat use of the bomb in US history. Previously, it had only been dropped several times for test purposes in a US Air Force test area in the sparsely populated south-western state of New Mexico. Chief of Staff Dan Caine said that the bombing on Sunday night was completed after around 25 minutes.

Caine went on to say that the first B-2 bomber dropped two GBU-57s "on the first of several target points" in Fordo. A satellite image of the area in Fordo after the US attack showed several holes, which presumably corresponded to the impact holes of the bombs where they rammed into the ground. The explosion probably only occurred deep underground, which is why no large crater was visible above ground.

The number of visible holes suggests that two bombs were dropped at the same place in order to penetrate particularly deep into the mountain.

According to the New York Times, the GBU-57 can drill around 60 meters deep into the ground to detonate its explosives, which can weigh up to 2.3 tons. Because the Fordo nuclear facility is located deep below the earth's surface, the US military has come to the conclusion that several bombs, each hitting the same spot, would be necessary to destroy the heavily secured complex.

The newspaper cited estimates that the facility near the city of Ghom may be 80 to 110 meters below the surface. It is unclear how deep it actually is.

Did GBU-57 drive Trump into the Iran mission?

Israel had already been flying airstrikes on Iran for more than a week, but according to its own statements, it was unable to achieve its main objective on its own: The destruction of Iran's nuclear program.

In the days leading up to the US attack, several US media outlets reported that the Israeli government was urging the US to strike with GBU-57 bombs. The reason: the Fordo nuclear facility is so deep in the ground that Israel was unable to disable it on its own - which is why the government in Jerusalem felt it needed the massive bomb from the USA.

Apparently, they were ultimately able to convince US President Donald Trump. Israel's US ambassador Yechiel Leiter made it clear in an interview with Fox News: "At the end of this entire operation, Fordo must be eliminated."

Deployment with the help of tanker planes

The stealth bombers required to drop the GBU-57s, which have a range of up to 9600 kilometers, are normally stationed exclusively at Whiteman Air Force Base in the US state of Missouri - around 11,000 kilometers from Fordo as the crow flies. When deployed over longer distances, the bombers have to be refueled in the air.

A previous B-2 mission in Afghanistan - confirmed by the US Air Force - shows that this need not be an obstacle. The country in the Hindu Kush is even further away from Whiteman than Iran.

According to the US military, "dozens" of tanker aircraft were involved in the complex attack against Iran. They are also believed to have refueled the numerous fighter jets in the air that escorted the bombers into Iranian airspace.

A KC-45A tanker refueling a B-2 stealth bomber. Keystone

According to media reports, the air force has around 20 of these jets, which cost billions. The GBU-57 is also reportedly only available in small numbers. According to information from 2015, the air force had ordered 20 of them. Today, it is said to have around 100 of the bombs.

Is there a threat of an Iranian counterattack?

Expert Heather Williams from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) warned before the attack that using the GBU-57 against Fordo would also be associated with "numerous risks".

"First and most importantly, the bomb may fail to completely destroy the facility." In addition, the US government must take into account the risk that Iran could then attack US bases in the region in retaliation.

The US military has around 40,000 soldiers stationed there. Bases such as those in Bahrain and Qatar on the Persian Gulf, which are not far from Iran as the crow flies, could easily become targets. Iran could also attack US targets via allied Shiite militias in neighboring Iraq.

Following the attack, Trump warned the leadership in Tehran with a drastic threat not to carry out any retaliatory strikes against US targets. In capital letters, he wrote on Truth Social: "Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with a much greater force than was seen tonight."

Why is Fordo so important?

According to Israel, the well-protected facility near the city of Ghom was the most important remaining target when it comes to preventing the construction of an Iranian nuclear weapon. Israel has already attacked other important nuclear program targets in Natan, Tehran and Isfahan.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), hundreds of centrifuges were recently spinning at supersonic speed in Fordo, which can be used to produce uranium with a purity of up to 60 percent that is almost suitable for weapons.

According to the political leadership in Tehran, it is not seeking nuclear weapons. However, there are doubts about this claim - also because Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons that produces such highly enriched uranium.

Trump hopes that the bombing of the remaining major nuclear facilities by the USA will bring Iran back to the negotiating table in order to guarantee the abandonment of its nuclear program as far as possible.

Is Iran's nuclear program now destroyed?

When US President Donald Trump addressed the media after the attack on Saturday evening, he proudly declared: "No other military in the world could have done this". Iran's key uranium enrichment facilities had been completely destroyed.

But shortly afterwards, Trump's team spelled back. On Sunday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke only of the "obliteration of Iran's nuclear ambitions". He remained vague about the extent to which the infrastructure had been destroyed.

US Vice President JD Vance even relativized the intention behind the operation: the goal was merely a setback for the Iranian nuclear programme, not its destruction. "I am very confident that we have substantially delayed the development of a nuclear weapon, and that was the goal of this attack," said Vance. When questioned by a journalist, Vance said: "Heavily damaged or destroyed - I'm not quite sure what the difference is."

With material from the news agency dpa

