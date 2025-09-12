A screenshot from the video showing the shooting in Reno. Screenshot

Following the fatal gun attack on US activist Charlie Kirk, a video is circulating online that purports to show the perpetrator on the run. A fact check shows: The recording is from a completely different shooting.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video is circulating on social networks that allegedly shows the shooter of Charlie Kirk.

The footage is actually from a shooting in Reno, Nevada at the end of July.

The clip was published by KRNV News 4 on July 29. Show more

Following the fatal gun attack on the right-wing conservative US activist Charlie Kirk, the security authorities are searching for the perpetrator. Images are circulating on social networks in this context: "Video shows Charlie Kirk's real shooter fleeing" is written in English above one clip.

In the video, an English-speaking person can be heard talking about a shooting and filming a man running across a parking lot. German-speaking users also repost the video. But is this recording connected to the attack on Charlie Kirk?

🚨 Shocking: Charlie Kirk’s alleged shooter spotted fleeing the scene 😱

Police on high alert as manhunt begins 🚓⚡

Chaos unfolds after assassination attempt 🏃‍♂️💥pic.twitter.com/YDDTAlfQ0X — fact_hub (@HubGyaan) September 11, 2025

No, according to a fact check by the news agency dpa. The video shows scenes after a shooting in Reno, Nevada. It was shot hundreds of kilometers away from the scene of the attack on Charlie Kirk and was previously circulating online.

Video from July

Using reverse image searches, further posts with the video can be found. These include a YouTube video from the US news channel KRNV News 4.

The station had already posted the video on July 29, 2025. It shows a man suspected of shooting several people at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno in the US state of Nevada at the end of July. This was confirmed to the broadcaster by the local police, according to a linked report. A comparison with images on Google Maps confirms that the clip was taken at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno.

The video is therefore falsely associated with the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk. The right-wing conservative US activist had been giving a speech at Utah Valley University - hundreds of kilometers away from Reno - on Wednesday when he was shot at long range by an unknown assailant. The suspect was still on the run two days later.