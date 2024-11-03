Instagram

At the age of 17, Lisa McVey was abducted by a serial killer. She managed to escape and is now a policewoman who solves criminal cases herself.

Samuel Walder

Lisa McVey, who survived an abduction by serial killer Bobby Joe Long as a teenager, helped arrest him with crucial clues.

McVey showed remarkable forensic intuition by leaving DNA traces and fingerprints in Long's apartment.

Long was later arrested.

Today, the 57-year-old works as a police officer and was recently assigned as a detective on a trial basis to help victims of sexual violence and missing children. Show more

Behind Lisa McVey's quiet words lies a strength that is second to none. The American, now 57 years old, has a story that seems almost impossible to grasp: at the age of 17, she was kidnapped by serial killer Bobby Joe Long, survived and later made a career as a policewoman. Now she is on the verge of a new career leap, as the Germannewspaper "Bild" writes.

As Fox News reports, McVey's story began in 1984 when Long dragged her off her bike and abducted her. The perpetrator held the teenager for 26 hours, abusing and torturing her. But unlike at least ten other victims, he released McVey. She had told him that she had to care for her sick father at home. As soon as she was safe, McVey informed the police and provided crucial information: She could remember the number of stairs to Long's apartment, which led to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Even then, McVey's criminalistic flair was evident: knowing that her life was at stake, she deliberately left DNA traces and fingerprints in the kidnapper's apartment. This evidence later helped to convict Long. In May 2019, he was executed by lethal injection in Florida - McVey, now a police officer, sat in the front row at the execution.

Now the 57-year-old could take the next step in her career. According to Fox News, McVey was recently given a trial assignment as a detective, a special criminal post in the USA. "I was able to help victims of sexual violence and families of missing children," says McVey about her work. For her, the job is more than just work: "It's my calling." Words that underline the strength and courage of this impressive woman.