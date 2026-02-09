Irena Sendler on Christmas Eve 1944: the anti-Nazi activist rescued 2,500 Jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto. Wikimedia

She saved around 2,500 Jewish children from certain death and kept quiet about it for decades. Irena Sendler is one of the most important helpers of the Holocaust - and is still comparatively little known today.

Jenny Keller

Irena Sendler rescued around 2500 Jewish children from the Warsaw ghetto.

She worked for the Polish underground organization Żegota.

The Gestapo tortured her severely in 1943 and sentenced her to death.

After the war, she remained silent about her deeds for decades.

It was not until the 1990s that she became internationally known. Show more

In the middle of occupied Warsaw, a woman enters a place every day from which there is almost no turning back. Armed only with an identity card, a false pretext and the determination to save children, Irena Sendler smuggled thousands of Jewish children out of the Warsaw ghetto during the German occupation of Poland.

When Germany invaded Poland in 1939, Sendler was barely 30 years old. "The whole of Poland was drowning in blood," she later recalled, "but the Jewish people suffered the most - and the Jewish children were the most vulnerable."

Announcement of the death penalty for leaving the Jewish residential districts without authorization, Warsaw 10 November 1941. Wikimedia

At times, up to 450,000 people were locked up in the Warsaw ghetto in very confined spaces, often with less than one square meter of living space per person. Hunger, disease and violence were part of everyday life, the daily food ration was far below the subsistence level and many died of exhaustion or epidemics.

Rescue under the pretext of fighting epidemics

Born in Warsaw in 1910, Sendler used her official position as a nurse and social worker for the city of Warsaw during the German occupation to gain access to the Warsaw ghetto.

Under the pretext of fighting epidemics, she brought in food, clothing, money and medicine - and soon began to smuggle children out of the life-threatening conditions. In doing so, the Polish woman herself risked torture and death. During her work in the ghetto, Sendler wore an armband with the Star of David - as a sign of her solidarity with the Jews and to avoid causing a stir.

In 1942, Irena Sendler worked as a social worker in occupied Warsaw - outwardly part of the administration, secretly one of the most important helpers of Jewish children in the ghetto. Wikimedia

Together with the underground organization Żegota, the so-called "Council for the Support of Jews", Sendler organized escape routes under her code name "Jolanta". Founded in 1942, the resistance structure was part of the Polish underground and was dedicated to rescuing Jews.

Escape in coffins

Children were taken out of the ghetto in ambulances, hidden in toolboxes or even coffins, or smuggled out via backyards and sewers. A safe place had to be found for each child, a non-Jewish foster family, a convent or an orphanage.

A child lies on a sidewalk in the Warsaw ghetto. The photo was taken in May 1941 by a member of the German propaganda company 689. Wikimedia / Bundesarchiv

To drown out the children's cries in front of the Nazi guards, Sendler was sometimes accompanied by a dog. When she approached the guards, she would step on the animal's paw so that its loud barking covered the children's voices and distracted the guards.

At the same time, Sendler, together with the Żegota network, procured forged identity papers for thousands of Polish Jews, organized hiding places, financial support, medical care and food. Each of these actions could mean death - for those rescued as well as for those who helped them.

"The children had to live through three tragedies"

Sendler recorded the children's real names, their new identities and where they were placed on small pieces of paper. She hid these documents in sealed jars, which she buried in the garden of a family friend in Warsaw. She hoped that after the war she would be able to use these lists to return the surviving children to their parents or relatives and give them back their true origins.

This hope was rarely fulfilled. Many parents had been murdered in the Treblinka extermination camp. For many children, the buried names remained the only proof of their former existence.

Captured Jewish residents of the ghetto are led away by the SS through burning streets - deportations after the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in April 1943. Wikimedia

"The children had to live through three tragedies," said Sendler in an interview decades later. "First they were torn away from their families, then from their foster families - and finally taken to orphanages or monasteries."

Arrested and tortured by the Nazis

In 1943, Sendler was finally arrested by the Gestapo and severely tortured. Her legs and feet were so badly injured that she suffered the consequences for the rest of her life and at times could only walk with crutches.

After she had not given the National Socialists any information, not a single name, they sentenced her to death. However, by bribing a Gestapo officer, the Żegota resistance managed to prevent her execution. She was listed in the files as "shot".

From then on, Sendler lived underground under a false name. She was no longer allowed to appear in public and her active role in the rescue operations was severely restricted. Nevertheless, she continued to work for Żegota in secret and coordinated aid as far as her state of health allowed. The fact that she survived was an exception. Many other helpers in the network were discovered, deported or murdered.

Unknown heroine

While the rescue deeds of the industrialist Oskar Schindler became known worldwide in the 1990s thanks to Steven Spielberg's film "Schindler's List", the work of Irena Sendler remained out of the public eye for a long time. She saved numerous lives - especially children - under extreme conditions and did so almost completely in secret.

Memorial plaque for Irena Sendler at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. imago/newspix

There are several reasons why Sendler was hardly known for decades. She herself rarely spoke about her deeds and saw her actions not as heroism, but as a moral matter of course. Moreover, after the war, her story did not fit into the official historical narrative of communist Poland or the Western focus on armed or male-dominated resistance.

This only began to change in the 1990s. Schoolgirls from the US state of Kansas came across her name by chance during research and made her story known internationally. In Poland itself, a broader public appreciation only began much later.

Historians point out that female resistance was systematically underestimated for a long time. Rescue, care and civilian courage were not considered "classic" heroic deeds - a blind spot in the culture of remembrance.

Children whispered for bread

Even decades later, the horror would not let her go. Before her death, Irena Sendler spoke of images that had remained with her: of "skeletally thin children lying on the streets of the ghetto, whispering quietly for bread".

Mural in honor of Irena Sendler (1910-2008), who smuggled Jewish children out of the ghetto in occupied Warsaw and saved them from the Holocaust with false papers and safe hiding places. Wikimedia

What she did was never heroism for her. "Whatever I did had its roots in my parental home," said Sendler in an interview. It was there that she learned that people should not be judged by their origin, religion or nationality.

Irena Sendler has received numerous awards, including the title "Righteous Among the Nations" from Yad Vashem. She was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but did not receive it. She died in 2008 at the age of 98.