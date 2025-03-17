Amber Cavanagh had multiple strokes in 2021. Instagram

Amber Cavanagh suffered multiple strokes at the end of 2021. Since then, she has woken up every morning thinking it's March 2020.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amber Cavanagh suffered several strokes at the end of 2021 and had a near-death experience during which she saw herself and her family from a different perspective.

Since then, Cavanagh has suffered from retrograde amnesia. She cannot remember events before the strokes.

Every morning when Cavanagh wakes up, she thinks it is March 2020.

She has written a book about her fate. Show more

Amber Cavanagh had several strokes at the end of 2021. While the doctors were fighting for her life, however, she had a very special experience. In her condition, she saw herself and her family from a different perspective.

In an interview with theDaily Mail, Cavanagh told how she observed her body from above and saw her children on the way to hospital. She found herself in a garden, surrounded by her loved ones and different versions of herself. This experience changed her life.

When the 43-year-old regained consciousness, she realized that she was suffering from retrograde amnesia. This is a form of memory loss in which those affected cannot remember events, experiences or information that took place before a specific, usually traumatic, event.

Family shows her photos and tells stories

Every morning when Cavanagh wakes up, she thinks it is March 2020. For her, the years 2019 and 2020 are a mosaic of scraps of memory. She has to reorient herself every day and find out which year it actually is.

Despite these challenges, Amber has found a way to deal with her situation. Her family helps her to reconstruct memories by showing her photos and telling her stories. Even if she can't remember everything, she creates new memories in the process.

Amber Cavanagh has written a book about her fate: "At the Stroke of Eternity". In it, she describes the garden and the conversations she had during her near-death experience. This experience took away her fear of death and she wants to convey this to other people.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.