#03: Trump - that's not neutral If you have ceasefire friends like this, you don't need enemies

Philipp Dahm

25.3.2025

Donald Trump has put pressure on Saudi Arabia to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, this pressure was not evenly distributed, as this video shows.

25.03.2025, 04:30

25.03.2025, 04:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Donald Trump uses the example of the war in Ukraine to explain what sarcasm is.
  • While Washington is putting pressure on Kiev, the US President receives greetings of love from Moscow.
  • The USA adopts Russia's viewpoints - and Donald Trump makes Volodymyr Zelensky an offer he almost can't refuse.
Show more

This is our new format

  • With "Trump - that's not neutral", we try to put the geopolitical turning point into words, to understand, illuminate and categorize it.
Show more

