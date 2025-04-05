Thousands demonstrate against Trump in the USA - Gallery A large demonstration took place in the US capital Washington, not far from the White House. Image: dpa Among other things, people called for human rights to be respected and for social security not to be touched. Image: dpa Demonstrators also gathered in Charlotte in the state of North Carolina. Image: dpa Thousands demonstrate against Trump in the USA - Gallery A large demonstration took place in the US capital Washington, not far from the White House. Image: dpa Among other things, people called for human rights to be respected and for social security not to be touched. Image: dpa Demonstrators also gathered in Charlotte in the state of North Carolina. Image: dpa

A few weeks into Donald Trump's new term of office, resistance against the US president and his government is now forming. Protests are taking place in several cities.

Many thousands of people in the USA have protested against President Donald Trump's policies.

On placards, they demanded, among other things, that the constitution be defended, Trump be removed from office and the social system not be touched.

There were also protests outside the USA: in the British capital London, for example, hundreds of people took to the streets to demonstrate against Trump and his government. Show more

In the USA, many thousands of people protested against President Donald Trump's policies across the country. In the US capital Washington alone, thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Washington Monument near the White House. On placards, they demanded, among other things, that the constitution be defended, Trump be removed from office and the social system not be touched. Other signs read: "Hands off democracy" or "Stop the coup".

Various organizations had jointly called for more than 1,000 rallies - large and small - in all US states. They had estimated in advance that there could be more than 250,000 participants nationwide. Given the large number of events, there was initially no reliable information on the total number of participants.

In New York, thousands also demonstrated against Trump and his close advisor Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire head of the electric car company Tesla, despite the drizzle. In Bryant Park, they held up signs with inscriptions such as "Pull the plug on Elon" or "I can only write this because there was a Department of Education". There were also major protests in other cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Miami and Charlotte.

Resistance to Trump's radical course

Since taking office, Trump has begun to radically restructure the state apparatus with Musk's help, firing federal employees on a large scale and completely dismantling several agencies, including the Department of Education. He caused a stir and outrage with many highly controversial decisions and initiatives, both in terms of domestic and foreign policy. Democrats and experts see his course as a major threat to democracy.

There have also been protests outside the USA: in the British capital London, for example, hundreds of people took to the streets to demonstrate against Trump and his government - including many Americans living in the UK.