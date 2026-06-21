Several thousand people gathered Sunday in front of the headquarters of public television in Prague for a solidarity rally, according to the CTK news agency and Czech media reports.

The demonstrators were protesting government plans that they fear could make Czech Television (CT) and Czech Radio (Český rozhlas, CRo) more politically dependent.

The government of right-wing populist Prime Minister and billionaire Andrej Babiš decided a few days ago to abolish radio and television license fees.

Instead, according to the government’s plans, public broadcasters are to be financed directly from the state budget starting early next year. They are also set to receive less funding than before. Babiš had previously stated that there was sufficient potential for cost savings at the broadcasters. He promised there would be no political interference.

“A free society needs free media”

The rally was organized by the movement “A Million Moments for Democracy,” which had already organized similar protest rallies in all major Czech cities back in May.

The organizers and the speakers addressing the crowd from a podium warned against turning the broadcasters into mouthpieces for the government. “A free society needs free media” was the main message of their appeals, which was also displayed on banners.

Culture Minister Oto Klempir of the right-wing populist Motorists’ Party called on the participants to withdraw the government’s plans and to resign themselves. CT employees unfurled banners from the station building with a message to the demonstrators: “Thank you!” CT and CRo employees announced a warning strike for Monday.