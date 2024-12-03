December 6, 10:18 a.m.

The goal of the Syrian rebel alliance is to overthrow Syria's ruler Bashar al-Assad, according to its leader Abu Mohammed al-Julani.

Failure has always been germinating in the regime itself, has always been germinating in him, al-Julani told the US broadcaster CNN. The Iranians and Russians had tried to revive it. "But the truth remains: This regime is dead," said the rebel leader.

Al-Julani plans to establish an institution-based system of government in Syria. Not one in which a single ruler makes arbitrary decisions, he said. "We are not talking about the rule of individuals or personal whims," said the leader of the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

In the middle of last week, the rebels led by HTS began their offensive in north-western Syria and took control of Aleppo, the country's second largest city, at the weekend. In addition to more than 200 villages and positions, they recently captured Hama. The next target is Homs, around 40 kilometers to the south, the country's third-largest city and an important hub on the way to Damascus, the Mediterranean coast and Lebanon.