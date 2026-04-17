  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Videos show exceptional situation Thousands of bees paralyze an entire city

Nicole Agostini

17.4.2026

A large swarm of bees had the Israeli town of Netivot firmly in its grip on Wednesday. Residents closed windows and doors and had to stay indoors. But what is the swarm of bees all about?

17.04.2026, 14:26

The Israeli town of Netivot was in a state of emergency on Wednesday: thousands of bees were buzzing around in the air. Eyewitnesses filmed the event: the videos went viral on social media.

At first glance, the footage of the swarms of bees looks dramatic. But this is actually a natural phenomenon.

Find out why the bees swarm in the video.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Doctors warn against the trend. Influencer gets stung by a bee - for fuller hair

Doctors warn against the trendInfluencer gets stung by a bee - for fuller hair

Harvard researches robotic bees. They are still on the wire - but soon they could replace bees

Harvard researches robotic beesThey are still on the wire - but soon they could replace bees

A jar of Manuka for 700 francs. It's all a bluff - or what's the honey hype all about?

A jar of Manuka for 700 francsIt's all a bluff - or what's the honey hype all about?