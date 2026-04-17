A large swarm of bees had the Israeli town of Netivot firmly in its grip on Wednesday. Residents closed windows and doors and had to stay indoors. But what is the swarm of bees all about?

Nicole Agostini

The Israeli town of Netivot was in a state of emergency on Wednesday: thousands of bees were buzzing around in the air. Eyewitnesses filmed the event: the videos went viral on social media.

At first glance, the footage of the swarms of bees looks dramatic. But this is actually a natural phenomenon.

Find out why the bees swarm in the video.

More videos from the department