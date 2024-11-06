Migrants rest after a day's march from Tapachula in Mexico towards the US border. (November 5, 2024) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Migration plays an important role in the US election campaign. On election day in the USA, thousands of people set off from Mexico towards the USA.

dpa

On US election day, thousands of migrants in southern Mexico made their way north towards the US border. They set off in two groups from the cities of Tapachula and Tuxtla Gutiérrez in the state of Chiapas, according to activists. According to media reports, around 3,000 people, including families with children, have joined forces to head north on foot. However, many of these caravans break up after a few days in Mexico. They are often organized by activists.

Migration is a sensitive domestic political issue in the USA. During the election campaign, both presidential candidates visited the border with Mexico. Former President Donald Trump portrayed immigrants as dangerous criminals. Democrat Kamala Harris promised that as president she would work to protect the borders and fix the "broken immigration system".

"Today is a significant day because we will know who moves into the White House," said Irineo Mujica from the organization "Pueblo sin Frontera" (People without Borders). The election victory of either Trump or Harris would have different effects, but both would have to take responsibility for the migration flows, Mujica said.

Many people fleeing poverty, violence and political crises in their home countries choose to cross the southern US border. Many come from South American countries. Every year, hundreds die on the dangerous route north, for example due to a lack of water and heatstroke. Others become victims of criminal gangs.

