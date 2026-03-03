The famous Azadi Tower in Tehran is obscured by thick clouds of smoke. Bild: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The Iranian capital Tehran is being bombed from the air almost around the clock and shaken by heavy explosions. The desperation among the population is immeasurable - those who could, have left the capital.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to attacks by Israel and the USA, the Iranian capital Tehran is repeatedly rocked by heavy explosions.

In the city, which was recently home to around ten million people, normally busy streets seem deserted.

People are hiding in their homes, hoping to escape the next wave of attacks Show more

Tehran suddenly resembles a ghost town: people who have not yet fled the Iranian capital before the attacks by Israel and the USA hardly dare to leave their homes on Tuesday for fear of new air strikes. "I'm afraid to go out into the deserted streets because bombs are constantly falling from the sky," says Samireh, a 33-year-old nurse who does not want to give her surname.

Hardly any protection from the bombs

For the fourth day in a row, Tehran is repeatedly rocked by heavy explosions and gray smoke rises into the blue sky. "When we hear the noise of the attacks, we can feel windows and doors shaking if we are close to the impact site," reports 31-year-old Saghar.

The districts in the city center, where the buildings of the Iranian leadership are located, are the hardest hit. On Sunday, for example, the headquarters of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards was attacked. 39-year-old Elnas says it is "difficult" to protect herself from the attacks - the private homes of members of the security forces are also bombed and "we don't know all our neighbors".

The IDF announced that it has begun a new large-scale wave of strikes targeting the Iranian regime’s infrastructure in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/SpDIsohy7f — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 3, 2026

Prior to an attack on Tuesday night, the Israeli army had called for the evacuation of the city area where the Iranian state broadcaster Irib is based. The call was published on the online service X, but only reached a few people due to the internet blockade in Iran.

City center most under fire

At Ferdowsi Square, an important traffic junction in the city center, many buildings have been destroyed. An Iranian flag is stuck in the rubble. A huge picture of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an attack on Saturday, hangs on a nearby building. Police and other armed security forces stand at major intersections, repeatedly waving drivers out of traffic for checks.

Destroyed houses and constant new air strikes in Tehran: many residents are fleeing the Iranian capital. Bild: IMAGO/UPI Photo

After the attacks began on Saturday, the Iranian authorities called on people in Tehran to leave the capital by text message. "I have to stay because I'm a nurse," says Samireh. "Otherwise I would have left the capital by now."

Severe damages in western Tehran after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes over the past hours pic.twitter.com/MDvXeADdZ1 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 3, 2026

In northern Tehran, which is more affluent, many people seem to have already left. Instead of the usual traffic noise, you can hear birds chirping and cats meowing. Cafés and restaurants, which are usually busy in the evenings, are closed. The few vehicles that are on the roads are making deliveries to the grocery stores that are still open. Many people are queuing to buy fruit or fresh bread.

Bazaars are empty

Most of the stores in the Tajrish bazaar are also barricaded. A trader selling clothes sits next to a T-shirt with an Iranian flag and waits in vain for customers. Normally, the bazaars in Tehran would be particularly busy before the Persian New Year, Newroz: the weeks before Newroz are traditionally very busy and therefore of great importance to many retailers.

And many people in Iran also usually get together with family and friends on Newroz to forget the worries of everyday life, at least briefly.