Thousands have once again demonstrated on the streets of Israel for the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being criticized by relatives of the hostages.

He wants to achieve the return of the hostages from the Gaza Strip without meeting the demands of the radical Islamic group Hamas.

In a statement, the forum of hostage relatives emphasized that the head of government is using many words and slogans to disguise the fact that he "has no plan". Show more

Meanwhile, the far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke out in favor of a complete occupation of the Gaza Strip and, if necessary, military rule by Israel.

Israel and Hamas are not budging from their positions

Indirect negotiations between Israel and the Islamist Hamas on a ceasefire and the release of hostages are currently not moving forward. Ideas about a possible deal continue to diverge widely.

According to Israeli information, there are currently still 24 living hostages and 35 bodies of abductees in the Gaza Strip.

Before further hostage releases, Hamas wants guarantees that Israel will end the war and withdraw its military from the Gaza Strip once the last hostages have been released. Israel does not want to give such a guarantee, insists on the removal of Hamas from Gaza and intends to station troops permanently in parts of the coastal area on the Mediterranean.

"Changing the mode of war"

Netanyahu reiterated this position in a recorded video address released on Saturday evening. "We will not end the "war of (Israeli) rebirth" until we have destroyed Hamas in Gaza and brought all our hostages home," he said, according to a report in the Times of Israel.

Finance Minister Smotrich wrote on Platform X that Netanyahu's statement also meant "changing the mode of war, seeking a full occupation of Gaza and not being afraid of military domination if necessary to destroy Hamas and ensure that Gaza poses no threat to the State of Israel". In this way, security could be guaranteed and the Israeli hostages could be released quickly.

Hostage relatives: Netanyahu has no plan

Netanyahu is being criticized by relatives of the hostages. In a statement, the Forum of Hostage Relatives emphasized that the head of government is using many words and slogans to disguise the fact that he "has no plan".

USA: We are fighting for the return home

The White House in Washington sent a signal of support on the occasion of the end of the Jewish Passover. In capital letters, an X-post about the hostages read: "We will not stop fighting for their return home."

✡️As Passover ends, we send our warmest wishes to all celebrating this sacred holiday of freedom. While families gather, innocent men, women, and children remain held hostage by Hamas. WE WILL NOT STOP FIGHTING TO BRING THEM HOME. pic.twitter.com/0kEtYXoUax — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 20, 2025

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian organizations in southern Israel on 7 October 2023. On the Israeli side, 1,200 people were killed and 250 people were taken hostage.