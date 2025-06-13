8.34 pm

US President Donald Trump has urged Tehran to reach a swift agreement in the dispute over Iran's nuclear program. Following the massive Israeli attacks, Trump described the situation in the Middle East as a second chance for the Iranian leadership to prevent further destruction "before there is nothing left, and to save what was once known as the Iranian Empire". Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the attacks would continue for as long as necessary to destroy the Iranian nuclear program.

The White House announced that it was not involved in the attacks on Friday night. However, Trump stressed that Israel had used its extensive arsenal of weapons provided by the US to attack Iran's main uranium enrichment facility in Natans and the country's missile program as well as senior nuclear scientists. The US President declared on his Truth Social platform that he had warned the Iranian leadership. "The United States makes by far the best and most lethal military equipment in the world, and Israel has a lot of it, and there's a lot more to come - and they know how to use it."

Increasing the pressure on Iran to agree to a nuclear deal: US President Donald Trump. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Trump called into US news shows to renew his demands for Iran to curb its nuclear program. CNN reporter Dana Bash said Trump had demanded that the Iranians come to the negotiating table and reach an agreement. Trump told NBC News that Iranian government officials would invite him to a meeting, but gave no further details. Trump also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation in the Middle East and was due to speak to Netanyahu by telephone in the evening.

US representatives were actually due to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman on Sunday for another round of talks. Trump's confidant and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is still planning to travel to Oman at the weekend. However, it is unclear whether the Iranian side will attend the talks, according to US sources.