Illia's mother died during the siege of Mariupol and Russian officials gave him up for adoption. His grandmother traveled to Russia to bring him home. Thousands of Ukrainian children are still missing.

13-year-old Illia Matviienko is one of them, thanks to the courage and tenacity of his grandmother.

His story bears witness to the difficulties of the repatriation operations, which are often organized by volunteers. Show more

According to the Conflict Observatory - part of the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale University - at least 19,500 children from the occupied territories have been forcibly deported to Russia, taken to re-education camps or adopted by Russian families without their relatives knowing their whereabouts since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Other estimates range from 50,000 to 100,000 children. Exactly how many are missing is unknown.

As part of a peace settlement, Ukraine is demanding a complete list of all children brought to Russia and their return. At a meeting in the Vatican in May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky addressed Pope Leo XIV directly and asked the Church for support in repatriating the children.

Only a small number of them - around 1,300 children - have so far been repatriated under agreements brokered by Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the Holy See, as well as undercover rescue missions by volunteers.

One of these children is Illia Matviienko, now 13 years old. Thanks to the courage and tenacity of his grandmother, he has made it back to his homeland. The "Washington Post" tells his story.

Put up for adoption in Russia

Three years have passed since Illia's mother bled to death in his arms after a Russian attack on the Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol, and since Russian soldiers found him alone and took him deeper into the occupied Donetsk region, where he was put up for adoption.

Last year, Illia spoke at the United Nations. The Russian soldiers found him the day after his mother died, he says. It was in March 2022, and for weeks he and his mother Nataliia huddled in a cellar in Mariupol, melting snow to drink and cooking over an open fire. When they ventured outside to look for food, they were seriously injured by Russian shelling. Illia's legs were shattered and Nataliia suffered a serious head injury. She dragged her son into a nearby house. They fell asleep there.

The next morning he woke up in complete silence, Illia continues. A neighbor had picked up his mother's body. Then men in Russian uniforms came and took him to a hospital in Donetsk, 120 kilometers from the besieged area. Orphans from Mariupol filled the third floor of the building. Illia overheard the doctors discussing the amputation of his left leg before deciding against it. He was operated on without anesthesia, he says. He was later questioned by a stranger on camera about his mother's death.

Instead of looking for his family or contacting his home country, as required by international law, the authorities issued Illia with a Russian birth certificate and gave him up for adoption. At the hospital, he made friends with his roommate, Vitalii, whose parents were also missing. Nurses finally told the boys that they - along with 30 other children - would soon be sent to Moscow. He wondered where Grosi was, says Illia.

Grosi discovers her grandson by chance on propaganda video

Olena Matviienko knew nothing about the whereabouts of her grandson. By chance, she discovered him in a 26-second Russian propaganda video showing Illia in his hospital bed, speaking into a blue and red microphone. With the help of volunteers in Russia, Olena made contact with the hospital in Donetsk. On the phone, the head doctor told her that Illia's adoption was pending.

A copy of Natalia's passport was the only document Olena had to prove that Illia was her grandson. Volunteers helped her get copies of other documents - Illia's Ukrainian birth certificate, her housing registration, custody records and the police investigation into her daughter's death. She put the documents in a plastic bag and contacted the presidential office. They launched a special operation to get Illia back.

A few weeks later, Olena and another man - whose granddaughter was also being held in Russia - boarded a special diplomatic train to Poland. Once there, Olena told the Washington Post, they flew to Moscow on a private plane belonging to a Russian oligarch and then took a 20-hour train ride to Donetsk. When they finally arrived at the hospital, she was able to embrace her desperate grandson.

Changed dates make repatriation operations more difficult

The retrieval operations are often laborious and futile, not least because the Russian officials change the names, place and date of birth of the abducted Ukrainian children. Olena's journey, which took her across four international borders and deep into Russia, shows how difficult it is to get even one child back.

Illia knows he was lucky. Unlike so many other Ukrainian children, he was able to return home. Sometimes he wonders whether Vitalii, his friend in the hospital in Donetsk, has also been found. Or whether he might now be living in Moscow.

