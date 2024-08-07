Terror suspects had Swift concerts in their sights. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/AP/Jordan Strauss

For more than 200,000 Taylor Swift fans, the cancellation of the concerts in Vienna is a bitter disappointment. But safety first: The organizers are pulling the ripcord out of fear of a terrorist attack.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you All three of Taylor Swift's planned concerts in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday have been canceled.

The organizers saw a threat of possible terrorist attacks.

This was preceded by the arrest of two terror suspects in Austria on Wednesday, including a 19-year-old. Show more

The investigations of the Austrian police are in full swing following the arrest of two terror suspects and the cancellation of all Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. According to the security authorities, a 19-year-old radicalized Islamist had been preparing attacks and had also targeted the popular US singer's shows in the capital. For security reasons, the three mass events this week were canceled less than 24 hours before Swift's first scheduled performance on Thursday. According to the Austrian government, the threat level had been "very serious".

Reports of suspects on the run

Although the 19-year-old and another person were arrested, the police did not disclose their age and relationship to the teenager for tactical reasons. However, the organizers were concerned about possible accomplices. Various media reported, citing security circles, that further suspects were being sought. The police would not confirm this. Little else was initially announced about the investigation.

Like all Swift concerts on the superstar's tour, those in Vienna were also sold out. There would have been 65,000 people in the Ernst Happel Stadium each evening, and the police expected a further 15,000 to 20,000 Swift fans in the vicinity of the stadium.

Chancellor Nehammer: "A tragedy prevented"

"The cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts by the organizers is a bitter disappointment for all fans in Austria," wrote Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on X. "The situation surrounding the apparently planned terrorist attack in Vienna was very serious. Thanks to the intensive cooperation of our police and the newly established DSN (Directorate of State Security and Intelligence) with foreign services, the threat was recognized early, combated and a tragedy prevented."

Die Absage der Taylor Swift Konzerte durch die Veranstalter ist für alle Fans in Österreich eine herbe Enttäuschung. Die Situation rund um den offenbar geplanten Terroranschlag in Wien war sehr ernst. Dank der intensiven Zusammenarbeit unserer Polizei und dem neu aufgebauten DSN… — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) August 7, 2024

Investigators searched premises in Ternitz, around 75 kilometers southwest of Vienna, throughout the day on Wednesday. The 19-year-old was also arrested there. Specialists were still working there in the evening. The police did not say whether data carriers such as computers or cell phones were seized. The second arrest was made in Vienna.

Radicalized on the Internet

The 19-year-old Austrian was active on relevant platforms on the internet. He had become radicalized via online forums, the police reported. And he had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization as recently as July.

The fact that chemical substances were found in the rooms suggests that the attack plans were possibly well advanced. Investigators were working there in protective suits. However, it remained unclear what exactly the teenager was planning.

No replacement concerts planned

"Due to the confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety," announced concert promoter Barracuda Music. No replacement is planned. Taylor Swift is booked for further concerts in London. "All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 working days", Barracuda Music announced.

Swift's management initially only referred to the organizer's statement when asked by dpa and did not comment on the content. The 34-year-old is said to have already been in Austria, but this was not confirmed either.

"Swifties" react with disappointment - and understanding

Her fans, known as the "Swifties", reacted with deep disappointment, but also showed understanding for the cancellation. "Can't believe it," wrote one under Barracuda Music's Instagram post with the cancellation. "My heart is broken," wrote someone else. Many of the musician's fans nevertheless described the cancellation as the right decision in view of the apparently very real threat of terrorism.

After the arrests, the police were asked whether they thought it was appropriate to cancel the concerts. Gerhard Pürstl, head of Vienna's regional police force, evaded the question by saying that recommendations of this kind were not their job. However, he made it clear that although the concrete danger had been minimized with the arrest, an "abstract danger" still existed.

The police had already mobilized special anti-terrorist forces, including plainclothes officers and those with special training and service dogs, to secure the concerts. They wanted to monitor the airspace on a mobile and stationary basis.

Government: let's not destroy our way of life

Austrian Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) thanked the investigators. "Terrorists want to scare us and drive us apart," he wrote on the short message service X. "We will not allow our way of life to be destroyed."

Großes Danke für die rasche Arbeit der Ermittler:innen, die heute zu Festnahmen von Verdächtigen geführt hat. Terroristen wollen uns Angst machen und uns auseinander treiben. Wir werden uns unsere Art zu leben nicht zerstören lassen. (1/2) — Werner Kogler (@WKogler) August 7, 2024

