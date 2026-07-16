A firefighter saved the lives of three children in the U.S. while off duty. The children had capsized and were trapped under a boat. The man acted on instinct—and was in the right place at the right time.

Here's what it's all about A fishing boat capsized on Alvarado Park Lake in Texas (U.S.), trapping three children—one three-year-old and two five-year-olds—beneath it.

An off-duty firefighter was out on his motorboat with his daughter when he heard the screams; he immediately jumped into the water to rescue the victims, while his daughter called 911.

All three children were rescued; two had to be resuscitated. They are all doing well now. The cause of the boat's capsizing is unclear. Summary created with

Jason Horne was actually off duty on July 4, spending time with his daughter. And yet, that evening, the firefighter had the most intense experience of his career so far.

As the *Washington Post* reports, the 50-year-old man was out on his motorboat with his 12-year-old daughter Emilie on Alvarado Park Lake in Midlothian, Texas (U.S.), when he heard screams coming from a nearby pontoon boat. Next to it, another boat had capsized—and three children were trapped underneath it.

Two children had to be resuscitated

“They were completely distraught,” says Jason Horne. “They kept shouting, ‘My babies are down there!’” The firefighter and paramedic with the Midlothian Fire Department immediately jumped into the water while his daughter called 911.

“I didn’t feel anything and didn’t think about anything. You don’t feel anything—you just react,” he says, describing the situation in the *Washington Post*. His only thought, he says, was: “If I don’t get these babies out, they’ll die.”

First, Horne was able to rescue a boy who was coughing but still conscious. He handed the child to someone nearby and dove back down. Finally, he resurfaced with a little girl who wasn’t breathing. He immediately began CPR on the child—but there was no time to catch his breath once she woke up.

A man told him that his son was still trapped under the boat. Fortunately, however, additional rescuers had arrived in the meantime and pulled the child out. The boy had no pulse. Once again, Horne performed CPR—and once again, it was successful.

"Three children are alive today only because he was in the right place at the right time."

"He was underwater the longest, so I was really worried about him," Horne says of the boy, who was flown by helicopter to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. The other two children were taken to the hospital by ambulance. All three have since recovered and are doing well.

According to Horne, two of the children were five years old and one was three. A total of nine people—six children and three adults—are believed to have been on board the fishing boat. The cause of the capsizing is still unclear.

As Horne describes it, although he was off duty at the time, the incident was the most intense experience of his career so far. While his training certainly helped him during the rescue, he says he acted primarily out of parental instinct. Horne is himself the father of four children aged 12, 15, 23, and 28.

"I don't feel like a hero. I just did what had to be done," he says. "I would hope that if my children were in there, someone would be there to do what had to be done."

John Rodgers, chief of the Alvarado Fire Department, told the *Washington Post*: “Three children are alive today only because he was in the right place at the right time.” He added: “There’s no doubt about it. There’s no question that they wouldn’t have survived without Jason being there. It was a true miracle.”