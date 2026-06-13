The Italian town of Cogne with Gran Paradiso in the background. Imago

Gran Paradiso is considered a relatively easy four-thousander to climb in the Alps. Nevertheless, three mountaineers lost their lives during the ascent.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Three mountaineers have died in an accident on Gran Paradiso in the Italian Alps.

The climbers were found dead at an altitude of about 3,600 meters following an emergency call

They had set out from a mountain hut toward the summit and did not return. Show more

Three climbers have lost their lives on Gran Paradiso, a four-thousander in the Italian Alps. Mountain rescue discovered their bodies at an altitude of about 3,600 meters following an emergency call.

The group had set out early in the morning for the 4,061-meter summit after spending the night in a hut, but had not returned by evening. An alarm was then triggered at the control center.

According to the mountain rescue service, the climbers fell to their deaths on the north face. The exact circumstances remain unclear. Official reports indicate that two of the victims were Italian. The identity of the third victim was not immediately known.

Gran Paradiso, located in the national park of the same name in northwestern Italy, is considered one of the easiest four-thousand-meter peaks to climb in the Alps. Nevertheless, excellent physical and technical preparation are cited as prerequisites.