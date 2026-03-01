Austin police officers work at the scene on West Sixth Street after shots were fired outside Buford's bar in downtown Austin. Keystone

Three dead in a nightlife district in the Texas city of Austin in the USA. Suspect shot dead by police at the scene.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three dead in a nightlife district in the Texan city of Austin in the USA.

Police shoot suspect at the scene. Show more

At least three people were killed overnight in a nightlife district in the Texan city of Austin in the USA. 14 others were injured in connection with shots fired in a bar, police said. Three of them seriously.

The police were called at around 2 a.m. (local time) and found an armed man at the scene. Three police officers "returned fire" and killed the suspect. "This is a tragic, tragic incident," said a policewoman.

Background to the crime not yet known

Rescue workers arrived at the scene less than a minute after the emergency call. The background to the crime has not yet been revealed. The police and the mayor of the city announced further press conferences in the coming hours.