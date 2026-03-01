At least three people were killed overnight in a nightlife district in the Texan city of Austin in the USA. 14 others were injured in connection with shots fired in a bar, police said. Three of them seriously.
The police were called at around 2 a.m. (local time) and found an armed man at the scene. Three police officers "returned fire" and killed the suspect. "This is a tragic, tragic incident," said a policewoman.
Background to the crime not yet known
Rescue workers arrived at the scene less than a minute after the emergency call. The background to the crime has not yet been revealed. The police and the mayor of the city announced further press conferences in the coming hours.