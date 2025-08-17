A police car of the New York Police Department. (archive picture) sda

Eleven people are shot at in a bar in the New York borough of Brooklyn, three die. So far there are no clues about the shooters.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three people were killed and several injured in a shooting in Brooklyn.

Evidence points to several shooters.

The police are still looking for the perpetrators. Show more

At least three people have died after shots were fired in a bar in the New York borough of Brooklyn. The emergency services alerted early Sunday morning (local time) found a total of eleven victims with gunshot wounds in the "Taste of the City Lounge", NYPD President Jessica Tisch announced. Three of them had succumbed to their injuries.

The number of 36 shell casings found at the scene indicated that several firearms had been used and that there were several shooters. No one has been caught yet. Tisch spoke of a terrible shooting that was not normal, even for the metropolis of New York.

Surveillance cameras from the surrounding streets were to be analyzed in order to identify the perpetrators. The shooting victims were eight men and three women. The "Taste of the City", a bar and restaurant that welcomes guests until the early hours of the morning, is located in the Crown Heights district, an upscale residential area in Brooklyn.