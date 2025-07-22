  1. Residential Customers
Horrific discovery Three dead bodies discovered in Lower Bavaria - man arrested

dpa

22.7.2025 - 11:39

The police arrested a 37-year-old suspect. (symbolic image)
The police arrested a 37-year-old suspect. (symbolic image)
Peter Kneffel/dpa

A man reports to the police in Austria and claims to have killed three people. Investigators make a gruesome discovery in an apartment building in Lower Bavaria.

DPA

22.07.2025, 11:39

22.07.2025, 11:40

Three bodies have been found in a house in Zwiesel in Lower Bavaria. A police spokeswoman said that a homicide is currently suspected. A 37-year-old suspect had been arrested in Austria.

The man had reported himself to the police in Linz before the discovery on Monday afternoon and said that he had killed three people. The suspect has been provisionally arrested, the police announced. His extradition to Germany is currently being arranged.

A police spokeswoman did not initially provide any further information on the identity of the three dead and the suspect when asked. Whether the suspect and those presumed dead knew each other or not remained unclear at first, as did the motive. The public prosecutor's office and criminal investigation department are investigating.

