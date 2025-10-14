Palestinian prisoners carry rifles after their release from Israeli prisons. Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP/dpa Keystone

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is once again being put to the test: Three people die in a drone strike in Gaza - the accusation of a breach of the agreement is in the air.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the agreed ceasefire, three people were killed in an Israeli drone attack in Gaza, according to the Palestinian agency Wafa.

The Israeli army stated that those hit had approached Israeli positions and posed a threat, which is a violation of the ceasefire.

The incident overshadows the peace plan brokered by US President Trump, whose ceasefire has largely been observed since Friday. Show more

According to a report by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, three people were killed in an Israeli drone attack in the city of Gaza despite the ceasefire.

The drone opened fire on people in the Shejaiya neighborhood, Wafa wrote, citing information from medical circles in the coastal area.

The Israeli army said on request that several people had approached Israeli positions and posed a threat to the soldiers. This was a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

As the people had not retreated even after repeated requests, fire had been opened and "the threat eliminated". The army once again called on the population of the coastal strip not to approach Israeli positions.

Israel and Hamas had agreed on the ceasefire and the exchange of Gaza hostages for imprisoned Palestinians as part of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire has been in place since last Friday and has so far been largely observed.