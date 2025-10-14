  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Israel justifies operation Three dead in Gaza in Israeli attack despite ceasefire

SDA

14.10.2025 - 11:36

Palestinian prisoners carry rifles after their release from Israeli prisons. Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP/dpa
Palestinian prisoners carry rifles after their release from Israeli prisons. Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP/dpa
Keystone

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is once again being put to the test: Three people die in a drone strike in Gaza - the accusation of a breach of the agreement is in the air.

Keystone-SDA

14.10.2025, 11:36

14.10.2025, 11:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Despite the agreed ceasefire, three people were killed in an Israeli drone attack in Gaza, according to the Palestinian agency Wafa.
  • The Israeli army stated that those hit had approached Israeli positions and posed a threat, which is a violation of the ceasefire.
  • The incident overshadows the peace plan brokered by US President Trump, whose ceasefire has largely been observed since Friday.
Show more

According to a report by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, three people were killed in an Israeli drone attack in the city of Gaza despite the ceasefire.

The drone opened fire on people in the Shejaiya neighborhood, Wafa wrote, citing information from medical circles in the coastal area.

The Israeli army said on request that several people had approached Israeli positions and posed a threat to the soldiers. This was a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

As the people had not retreated even after repeated requests, fire had been opened and "the threat eliminated". The army once again called on the population of the coastal strip not to approach Israeli positions.

Israel and Hamas had agreed on the ceasefire and the exchange of Gaza hostages for imprisoned Palestinians as part of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire has been in place since last Friday and has so far been largely observed.

More from the department

Politics. Iran doubts US offer of friendship and cooperation

PoliticsIran doubts US offer of friendship and cooperation

Politics. Report: Israel calls for progress on return of dead

PoliticsReport: Israel calls for progress on return of dead

Israel. Jordan: Middle East doomed to destruction without a Palestinian state

IsraelJordan: Middle East doomed to destruction without a Palestinian state