Several people have died after shots were fired at a sports hall in the eastern USA. Police confirmed three deaths, including one person suspected of firing shots. Three other people were also taken to hospital with injuries.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that the shots were fired in the hall on Monday afternoon (local time). It could have been a family dispute, the police said, explaining the possible background.
The incident took place in the city of Pawtucket in the US state of Rhode Island on the east coast. According to NBC, the shots were fired during a high school field hockey game at the ice rink.
CNN reported, citing investigative circles, that the shooter may have been targeting his own family members. The broadcaster also reported, citing police, that the suspect shot himself and died.