Three people have been killed in a shooting at an ice rink in the US state of Rhode Island. AFP

Three people have been killed in a shooting at an ice rink in the US state of Rhode Island. Police suspect a family motive.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three people have been killed in a shooting at an ice rink in the US state of Rhode Island.

Three others were injured and taken to hospital.

Among the dead is the suspected shooter, who is believed to have been aiming at family members. Show more

Several people have died after shots were fired at a sports hall in the eastern USA. Police confirmed three deaths, including one person suspected of firing shots. Three other people were also taken to hospital with injuries.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that the shots were fired in the hall on Monday afternoon (local time). It could have been a family dispute, the police said, explaining the possible background.

The incident took place in the city of Pawtucket in the US state of Rhode Island on the east coast. According to NBC, the shots were fired during a high school field hockey game at the ice rink.

CNN reported, citing investigative circles, that the shooter may have been targeting his own family members. The broadcaster also reported, citing police, that the suspect shot himself and died.