A regional express train carrying dozens of people derailed in southern Germany on Sunday evening. The possible cause could be a landslide caused by a storm. The railroad boss and top politicians want to visit the scene of the accident today.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A regional train has derailed in the district of Biberach in south-eastern Baden-Württemberg.

The train driver and another Deutsche Bahn employee are among the dead.

Another person died in the accident in Riedlingen on Sunday evening. Show more

According to initial police investigations, the fatal train accident in south-west Germany was probably caused by a landslide triggered by heavy rain.

"The water triggered a landslide in the embankment area towards the tracks, which in turn probably caused the derailment," the investigators said. The investigations have not yet been completed.

There are currently no indications of any outside influence. According to the latest information from investigators, three people died in the accident on Sunday and at least 41 people were injured.

Around 50 injured

According to district fire chief Charlotte Ziller, the train driver and another Deutsche Bahn (DB) employee are among the dead. Another person died in the accident in Riedlingen on Sunday evening. In addition, the emergency services now believe that around 50 people were injured. Ziller said that 25 of them were seriously injured. Until then, there had been talk of 34 injured.

State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) also said: "There has been heavy rainfall here, so it cannot be ruled out that the heavy rainfall and an associated landslide accident may have been the cause." This is now the subject of ongoing investigations.

DB boss Richard Lutz, Baden-Württemberg's Minister President Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) and the federal and state transport ministers, Patrick Schnieder (CDU) and Winfried Hermann (Greens), want to come to Riedlingen this morning. Among other things, they want to talk to the emergency services and gain an impression of the accident site.

Condolences from the head of DB and top politicians

Everyone at DB is deeply shocked and dismayed by the serious train accident, said Lutz in a statement. "My deepest sympathy and condolences go to the relatives of the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy and full recovery." He expressed his sincere thanks to all the emergency services and helpers who were at the scene.

Several politicians also expressed their condolences. Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) wrote on the X portal: "We mourn the victims. I express my sympathy to their families." He is in close contact with the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Transport and has asked them to support the rescue services with all means at their disposal.

Das Zugunglück im Kreis Biberach bestürzt mich. Mit dem Innenminister und dem Verkehrsminister stehe ich im engen Kontakt und habe sie gebeten, die Rettungskräfte mit allen Mitteln zu unterstützen.



Wir trauern um die Opfer. Ihren Angehörigen spreche ich mein Mitgefühl aus. — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) July 27, 2025

"At the moment, we can only imagine the full extent of the train accident near Riedlingen," explained Federal Transport Minister Schnieder. The situation on the ground is shocking. "We are in close contact with Deutsche Bahn and are providing support wherever we can. Our experts are on the way to investigate the cause of the accident together with the investigating authorities."

Head of government Kretschmann spoke of tragic news. He was shocked. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims."

At least two carriages derailed

According to a spokesperson for the Federal Police, there were around 100 people on the RE 55 train involved. The regional express train was traveling from Sigmaringen to Ulm when at least two carriages derailed near the Riedlingen district of Bechingen at around 6.10 p.m., according to reports. The accident site is around 45 kilometers southeast of Ulm.

Update:

1. Pressemitteilunghttps://t.co/0ZHOVg5CBP



Es wurde ein Hilfe/Hinweistelefon eingerichtet: 0731 188 1122

Sammelstelle für die Angehörigen

Haldenrain 3, 88499 Riedlingen-Daugendorf — Polizei Ulm (@PolizeiUL) July 27, 2025

The Reutlingen control center reported a so-called "mass casualty incident" - in rescue services, this refers to a situation in which a large number of injured or sick people have to be treated. According to Interior Minister Strobel, several hundred emergency personnel with the appropriate equipment and six rescue helicopters were deployed to the scene of the accident.

Units from the Bavarian Red Cross are also providing support in the neighboring federal state. Further units could be transferred to Baden-Württemberg if necessary, according to a statement.

A collection point has been set up in a community center for relatives. DB has set up a special free hotline for those affected and their relatives on 0800 3 111 111. In addition, emergency counselors and crisis psychologists are available for affected travelers and employees.

According to the German Weather Service, severe thunderstorms moved across the region in the early evening hours. Locally, 30 to 40 liters per square meter fell in a short time, said meteorologist Dominik Smieskol in Munich. However, the DWD did not have a measuring station at the exact location of the accident to be able to provide concrete information.

Duration of the line closure unclear

The subsidiary DB Regio BW operates the Donau-Ostalb regional train network. This includes the RE 55 line, which runs every hour to every two hours.

The company announced on its website that rail services between Munderkingen and Herbertingen have been suspended. "The reason for this is a train derailment on the line." No information was initially available about the duration of the closure. Passengers between Ulm and Munderkingen should use trains operated by the railroad company SWEG, it said. A rail replacement service with buses was also set up.

It was initially unclear how long the closure would last. After all the injured had been treated, the emergency services were now preparing to remove the derailed wagons from the tracks, said district fire chief Ziller at the scene of the accident in the evening.