Three dead women recovered off English coast - Gallery Numerous emergency services have arrived on the beach in Brighton. Image: dpa Three bodies were discovered off Brighton. The police are investigating. Image: dpa Three dead women recovered off English coast - Gallery Numerous emergency services have arrived on the beach in Brighton. Image: dpa Three bodies were discovered off Brighton. The police are investigating. Image: dpa

Early this morning, police in southern England make a shocking discovery: three bodies are found in the water off the coastal town of Brighton. Much is still unclear.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The bodies of three women have been recovered from the sea off the coastal town of Brighton.

The police have started an investigation, as the background and identity of the women are still unclear.

Emergency services and helicopters were on the scene, while the incident was described as tragic. Show more

The bodies of three women have been recovered from the sea off the coastal town of Brighton, which is popular with tourists. According to Essex County Police, the emergency services were alerted in the early morning. Concern was expressed for the welfare of the three women in the sea.

According to the police, the exact circumstances of the incident are still unclear and the identities of the women have not yet been established.

"This is a tragic incident and a rapid investigation is underway to confirm the identities of these three women and to understand what happened," said Chief Superintendent Adam Hays, according to the statement.

Images from the seafront of the southern English city show numerous police cars and emergency services, including helicopters circling over the water. With its proximity to London, Brighton, located on the English Channel, is a popular destination for tourists, especially in summer.