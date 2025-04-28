Donald Trump is back in the White House - but where is the journey taking him? Picture: Keystone

Three months of Donald Trump - and the USA looks like a country in crisis mode. Since his return to the White House in January 2025, the president has governed more uncompromisingly than ever. What has Trump achieved so far - and what does this mean for America and the world?

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump has been in office for three months.

He has achieved a lot in terms of domestic and foreign policy.

An overview of his measures - and the effects. Show more

On January 20, 2025, the world will experience a historic moment: Donald Trump will be sworn in again. His comeback is not just a return - it is the starting signal for a radical realignment of the USA. Supported by a Republican-dominated Congress and flanked by loyal followers, Trump immediately begins to reshape the state according to his own ideas.

In his inaugural speech, he speaks of a "nation under invasion" - not referring to a belligerent enemy, but to migration on the southern border. The message is clear: it is not about reconciliation, but about reconquest. In terms of domestic policy, Trump promises "cleansing", and in terms of foreign policy, "new deals". The world is listening.

Domestic policy: asylum and administration in his sights

Just a few hours after taking office, Trump declares an asylum emergency. An executive order effectively suspends the right to asylum at the southern border - even for families and persecuted persons. Human rights organizations speak of a breach of international law.

Trump quickly announces the "biggest deportation operation in US history", with millions of undocumented immigrants being forced to leave the country. According to PBS NewsHour, several hundred flights have been carried out so far - some of them with military aircraft - but logistical bottlenecks are slowing down the process. Critics speak of chaos and disproportionality. Trump, on the other hand, calls it "necessary to save America".

There are also other changes in domestic policy. Trump still has a score to settle with the "Deep State", as he himself says. According to Reuters, thousands of civil servants have been transferred or dismissed in the first 100 days. Particularly affected: Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and education. At the same time, he is firing federal prosecutors who had investigated him or his supporters in the past.

The Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority, has so far shown little resistance. In several cases, it has strengthened Trump's decisions - for example in the application of a 200-year-old martial law to deport suspected gang members.

As recently as February, Trump and Musk demonstrated unity in the White House. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon

A central element of Trump's domestic policy agenda is the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is headed by Elon Musk. DOGE aims to increase the efficiency of the federal government by cutting bureaucracy and reducing spending. Under Musk's leadership, several federal agencies have already been restructured and numerous programs have been cut or discontinued.

Musk, who serves as a "Special Government Employee", has been given far-reaching powers through DOGE, including access to sensitive government data and the authority to make personnel decisions. This level of power has led to tensions within the government, particularly with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who criticizes Musk's approach as too aggressive. A public spat between the two recently escalated into a vociferous spat outside the Oval Office.

DOGE's measures have also caused a stir outside the government. For example, social security offices have been closed, which has made access to important services more difficult for many citizens. In addition, renewable energy projects have been halted, raising concerns about the long-term energy policy of the US.

Musk's involvement in the government has also had an impact on his companies. Tesla saw a significant drop in profits, which is partly attributed to negative market reactions to Musk's political activities. As a result, Musk announced that he would significantly reduce his role at DOGE from May 2025 in order to focus more on his business ventures.

Foreign policy: power games and alliances put to the test

Trump announces that he will "quickly end" the war in Ukraine. He actually brings representatives of Kiev and Moscow to Saudi Arabia for talks. The result: a fragile, temporary ceasefire. However, Trump threatens to cut off US aid to Ukraine if there is no willingness to compromise.

This equating of the warring parties irritates many - not only in Europe, but also among his political allies in Congress. A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows: More than half of Americans think Trump's attitude towards Russia is "too soft".

The scandal follows the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky to the White House in March. Trump used the meeting for a demonstrative show of force: he admonished Zelensky in front of the cameras that he "didn't have the cards" and should be more grateful. The meeting is broken off prematurely.

Later, Zelensky says through his spokesperson that "territorial concessions are not a bargaining chip". The Kremlin is particularly pleased about the scandal.

Economy: Tariff hammer rocks the global economy

A "golden age" for the USA: according to Trump, this is what he wants to achieve with his tariffs. (Archive) Picture: Keystone/AP/Mark Schiefelbein

In addition to the Ukraine war, Trump's impending tariff hammer is also preoccupying the world. Initially, Trump tries to find a new basis for talks with Xi Jinping. However, when no quick successes were visible, he imposed punitive tariffs of 54% on all imports from China in April and later increased his import tariffs on goods from the USA to 145%.

Europe is not spared from the tariff hammer either. The import of Swiss goods, for example, will now be penalized with 31 percent customs duties. The international outcry is huge. The EU announces countermeasures, China considers new tariffs on US products.

In the meantime, everything has changed again: Switzerland is one of a group of 15 countries with which the USA wants to find a solution to the customs issue quickly.

President Karin Keller-Sutter appears to be playing an important role in this. In a personal phone call around a week after the announcement of the punitive tariffs, she called on Trump to reconsider the draconian punitive tariffs on Swiss products. A few hours later, Trump surprisingly relented - at least partially. The tariffs are currently greatly reduced and now "only" amount to 10 percent. Previously, the average import duty on goods from Switzerland was 1.4%, with the majority - such as pharmaceuticals - being allowed to be imported duty-free.

So far, Trump's tariff package has done more harm than good to the economy. Stock markets around the world reacted nervously. The Dow Jones briefly lost over 1,000 points and global trade began to falter. A phase of recovery has now begun - it remains to be seen how sustainable this will be.

In terms of domestic policy, Trump is relying on various measures to stimulate the economy. Economists warn that the mixture of announced tax cuts for the rich, massive spending cuts in the social sector and trade disputes is highly dangerous for the deficit.

At the same time, pressure on the central bank is growing. Trump is calling for interest rate cuts to accelerate growth. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is fighting back - successfully so far. But the tone is becoming harsher.

Society: approval ratings are falling

America is deeply divided. Trump's supporters celebrate him as the "savior of the nation", while his opponents speak of an "authoritarian transformation". In cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, there are protests against deportations and government restructuring. However, unlike in 2017, there has so far been no major nationwide uprising. Instead, many are hoping that the institutions will hold.

Nevertheless, resistance is growing in the federal states: Twelve states are taking legal action against the Trump administration's trade policy. California and Illinois are also taking legal action against decrees that change voting rights in favor of the Republicans. Meanwhile, the government is expanding its campaign against "left-wing universities" and "radical media". Critical journalists are coming under increased pressure.

At the same time, recent polls show a significant drop in Trump's approval ratings: according to a Pew Research survey from April, Trump's approval rating is at 40 percent, a drop of 7 percentage points since February. Only 37% of respondents support Trump's economic policy measures, while 51% oppose them.

Conclusion: Trump governs without a rear-view mirror

After three months, it is clear that Trump is governing in a more uncompromising, impatient and power-centered manner than in his first term in office. His agenda is clear: curbing migration, disempowering opponents, bringing allies into line - and paying little attention to institutional conventions.

The USA is now once again in the spotlight. The coming months will show how long its institutions, its democracy and its international partnerships can withstand this endurance test.