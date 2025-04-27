The three priests, filmed by Telegiornale 1. Foto Leggo.it

Three priests were filmed at the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square. They immediately attracted attention because of their appearance and quickly became a topic of conversation on social media.

At the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, the cameras of Telegiornale 1 filmed three young priests in St. Peter's Square, who stood out for their good looks. They wore "perfect cassocks", an ankle-length robe worn by Catholic clergy, and "fashionable sunglasses", as "Leggo.it" writes.

The picture of the three young priests quickly landed on social media and caused some funny comments.

One user wrote: "The first one is a priest from Perugia, iconic and beautiful. The priests' looks are more reminiscent of skin couture models than church people."

Another comment reads: "Not bad! But they are too cute and too well-groomed to be real priests. Security guards who blend in?" Another person writes: "Why do you often go to Rome? To discover little treasures." A saying that is often used in France.

But not everyone found the criticism justified. "Always criticizing? The Lord doesn't only call the less beautiful. After all, if God created them so beautiful, you can hardly blame him."

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.