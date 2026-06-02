ARCHIVE - Iranian Chief Justice Gholam-Hussein Mohseni-Edschehi takes part in a ceremony in Palestine Square in Tehran. Photo: Rouzbeh Fouladi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Keystone

In the midst of a wave of executions, the Iranian judiciary has hanged three rapists. Two death sentences were carried out this morning in the Kurdish city of Ghorweh.

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This was reported by the Misan news agency, which is associated with the judiciary. Another man was hanged in the northern city of Rasht.

According to the report, the case in Rasht took place in the summer of 2025, when the man who has now been executed abducted, raped and murdered a ten-year-old, Misan said. The perpetrator was caught on the same day as the boy's parents filed a missing persons report.

The rape in Ghorweh took place in August 2024, when the two perpetrators allegedly abducted and raped a 14-year-old boy. There were no details about the fate of the boy. The defendants had contested the verdicts. However, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentences.

Human rights groups have been criticizing the rigorous application of the death penalty in Iran for years and accuse the authorities of using executions as a means of intimidation. According to Amnesty International, at least 2,159 people were executed in Iran last year - the highest recorded figure since 1981. Death sentences were also carried out against suspected spies and political prisoners in the context of the Iran war.