ARCHIVE - Travelers wait in front of the display board at Nuremberg Airport, which shows delayed or canceled flights. Global problems in the computer systems also disrupted arrivals and departures at Nuremberg Airport at the time. Photo: Daniel Löb/dpa Keystone

What happens when the internet suddenly goes down, payments stop working and power grids collapse? A new UN report shows: This very scenario is more realistic than many people think - and the world is barely prepared for it.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The UN warns of systemic risks that could affect our digital infrastructure simultaneously.

A large-scale failure of the internet, electricity and communication would have massive consequences for everyday life, the economy and security.

Three scenarios show how quickly a "digital pandemic" can become reality. Show more

According to a UN report, people face devastating consequences if the cornerstones of the digital world suddenly collapse. Countries are not prepared for large-scale satellite failures, power outages or submarine cable ruptures, according to the UN Telecommunication Organization (ITU) and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). "Critical digital risks are real, documented, systemic and largely underestimated," they warn.

"What if tomorrow cell phones and the internet stopped working, payments failed, hospitals lost patient data and emergency alerts never arrived?" the report states. "What sounds like science fiction could become reality." The organizations speak of a "digital pandemic" and present three frightening scenarios.

A solar storm like in 1859

A solar storm like the one in 1859 could have devastating consequences. (symbolic image) Twitter / Seanorphoto

If the sun suddenly hurled more radiation and particles into space and they hit the earth: On a September day in 1859, such an event - warning time: 20 hours at most - would have given telegraph operators electric shocks, sparked equipment and set offices on fire.

Nowadays, signals from navigation satellites would be disrupted, airplanes would no longer have live radar and flights would have to be drastically reduced, autonomous cars would stop, financial transactions would fail. Geomagnetically induced currents could destroy transformers in the power grid and stop the power supply. Data centers would reach their limits if they ran out of emergency power. Replacing transformers on a large scale could take months.

Extreme heat like in 2003

Extreme heat like in 2003 could have devastating consequences. (symbolic image) Jon Shapley/AP/dpa

More need for cooling, simultaneous warming of rivers, which restricts the operation of nuclear power plants and the navigability of rivers, which could limit the supply of diesel for emergency power: Nowadays, far more data centers with high power requirements would be affected than in 2003.

Some of them could fail due to a lack of cooling, payment terminals could stop working and stores could close. A regional mobile communications infrastructure that is to be operated independently of data networks needs base station transmitters, many of which cannot function without cooling.

Massive earthquake in the sea like in 2022

Tonga was cut off from the internet for five weeks (archive image) Tonga Geological Services/ZUMA Press Wire Service/dpa

In 2022, a major eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano caused massive damage beneath the surface of the sea in the Tonga region, including the destruction of an 80-kilometre-long undersea cable that connected the island state to the outside world. Something like this can mean weeks of Internet outage, with consequences similar to the other scenarios.

What to do

In risk management, each risk is usually considered individually and it is assumed that the problem can be resolved in the short term. However, the danger is that a single problem can affect other critical infrastructure and suddenly several are affected at the same time. Among other things, analog backup capacities are needed. People need to know how to manage and overcome digital disruptions with analog systems.