The Supreme Court rules against the US President over a deportation, but he remains unimpressed. Donald Trump attacks the media and talks again about the deportation of US citizens.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Confrontation with the judiciary: The US government ignores a unanimous order from the Supreme Court to bring back a deported person from El Salvador.

Confrontation with the media: Trump insults a CNN journalist and wants "CBS News" to cancel its "60 Minutes" program.

Deportation of US citizens: Trump wants to help El Salvador build new prisons to deport "home-grown immigrants". Show more

Confrontation with the judiciary

"I have to correct you on every single thing you just said": this is how Donald Trump's advisor Steven Miller begins his answer to a question from "Fox News" presenter Bill Hemmer. A channel that is not exactly known for its distance from the Republicans.

Hemmer addresses a Supreme Court ruling that a man who was deported to a horror prison in El Salvador must be brought back. Kilmar Abrego Garcia had illegally immigrated to the USA from El Salvador, married an American woman there and had a child together.

🚨 BOOM! Top Trump advisor Stephen Miller just went BERSERK for 3 minutes straight on Fox over the media narrative that Trump must bring home Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador.



Miller perfectly debunked this ENTIRE claim that Garcia's deportation was an "error." This entire… pic.twitter.com/TfGa1VjvpS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2025

However, Miller sees the world differently: "We clearly won the case at the Supreme Court," he says, despite the unanimous vote. You can't just invade a foreign country and take people out, argues Trump's intimate.

Repatriation is only possible if the other state agrees. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele waves his hand in response - even though he travels to Washington for a meeting with Trump soon afterwards, there seems to have been no room for Garcia on the plane.

Alarm bells are now ringing on the left: "Trump just defied the Supreme Court: what will [Chief Justice] John Roberts do about it?" asks "The Bulwark" anxiously. "The constitutional crisis is here," warns The Atlantic. "The crisis over Trump's gulag in El Salvador has reached a terrible tipping point," writes Slate.

Confrontation with the media

Alongside the legislative and judicial branches, the media ideally form the third power that controls the executive. It is well known that attacks on the press are part of Donald Trump's repertoire. After all, the 78-year-old helped coin terms such as "fake news" and "mainstream media".

In the meantime, however, one could get the impression that critical questions are no longer possible in the White House. At least that's what the press conference held by Trump and guest Bukele shows.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins dared to ask the US President about the fact that he had said shortly beforehand that he would accept Supreme Court rulings on deportations. "Why don't you just say, 'Isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country'?" Trump asked, annoyed.

Kaitlan Collins reminds Donald Trump that he agreed to abide by Supreme Court decisions just a few days and he flies off the handle, berating her and her news organization. This pathetic little bully needs to be impeached and fired ASAP. pic.twitter.com/IctJZ8bb6Q — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇬🇪🇨🇦🟧🌊🌈 (@piyushmittal) April 14, 2025

"Why can't you just say that? Why do you keep repeating over and over..." Trump breaks off, only to get personal: "And that's why nobody watches you anymore: you have no credibility."

Anyone who now argues that you can't be thin-skinned in the White House - and is thinking of the journalist - should not forget that Trump doesn't just stick to verbal attacks, as various court cases show, in which companies such as Facebook or the broadcaster ABC have backed down.

On April 14, Trump once again threatened the format he hates, "60 Minutes" on "CBS News", because it only reports on him "in a derogatory and defamatory way". Because of this and because the channel gave more space to his opponent Kamala Harris during the presidential election campaign, he is taking the channel to an American court.

Deportation of US citizens

Before the press conference, Trump chats with Bukele - and the cameras record this actually informal part: "The homegrowns come next," the US President tells the guest from El Salvador. And that he would have to build five more prisons: "It's not goss enough."

Trump to Bukele: "Home-growns are next. The home-growns. You gotta build about five more places. It's not big enough." pic.twitter.com/o20thGNK9e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025

When a reporter asks him about this, Trump confirms that he wants to help El Salvador with such an expansion. And he did not know what the legal situation was. "But we also have local criminals pushing people in subways. I would like to include them in the group of people who have to leave the country."

Trump says he'd like to deport US citizens to El Salvador: "I'd like to go a step further. I don't know what the laws are, we always have to obey the laws, but we also have homegrown criminals that push people into subways... I'd like to include them in the group of people to get out of the country"



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 14. April 2025 um 18:09

Now, it can certainly be argued that there is no need to feel sorry for criminals. However, illegal immigrants have also been deported who had a tolerated status - and no trouble with the US police. Tattoos such as the Real Madrid one or those that stand for fairness with autistic people have been enough to be identified as gang members.

What is telling is what Miller contributes to the topic during his "Fox News" outburst: the consultant is asked whether Mahmoud Khalil has to leave the country. The Algerian is studying at Columbia University with a green card, but is now in custody pending deportation - because of his participation in a pro-Palestinian demonstration on campus.

HEMMER: Will Mahmoud Khalil be deported?



STEPHEN MILLER: Yes he will, as will anyone who preaches hate for America. pic.twitter.com/Yi1S6KMfoT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025

"Yes, he will", Miller replies when asked about the deportation, "just like anyone who preaches hatred of America". In this context, he speaks of "monsters" who are cried over in the media more than the blood shed by American women and children. Miller ends: "The cemeteries are filled with the tombstones of Americans killed by Joe Biden and his administration."