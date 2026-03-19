It has not been confirmed that Iran is using sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz in the current war. However, experts explain which sea mines Iran has at its disposal and how they work.

Nicole Agostini

US media accuse Iran of setting sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. But Tehran denies this.

In the 1980s, the country used this strategy during its war with Iraq and is estimated to have between 3,000 and 6,000 sea mines.

Experts tell the AFP news agency that Iran could use three types of sea mines in the current war. Watch the video to find out what they are and how they work. The size of the ships and mines are not to scale.

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